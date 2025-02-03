The Brooklyn Nets are sellers at the 2025 NBA trade deadline and could make significant moves. Earlier this season, they sent Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Lakers for D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks.

That deal was the start of what could be an active deadline for Nets. The team is in tank mode as they enter the sweepstakes to land Cooper Flagg in the draft. Although Flagg is the top player in the class, players like Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper round out an incredible top three.

Flagg is having an incredible freshman season at Duke, averaging 20 points per game along with eight rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is also averaging 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest, shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 34.6 percent from distance.

Bailey is also having a great freshman campaign. He is averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and an assist, 1.1 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. Bailey is shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from behind the arc.

The other projected top pick, Harper, is averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. The 18-year-old is shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 33.7 percent from deep.

While finishing with one of the worst records in basketball doesn't guarantee Brooklyn will win the draft lottery, it increases their odds. Landing one of these three prospects in the draft could set them up for success in their rebuild.

The Nets have more role players like Cam Johnson, who could be moved for significant assets. They could also shop players like Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe and move them for the right package.

Brooklyn should be one of the more active teams before the February 6 deadline. Ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline, here is the Nets' dream scenario.

Trade Cam Johnson for multiple first-round picks

Forward Cam Johnson is having a career year, and the Nets must capitalize on his value. Johnson is a highly touted 3-and-D forward who averages 19.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He shoots an efficient 49.1 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three.

With Johnson's skill set, he can fit on any team. Contenders needing another 3-and-D forward, like the Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Denver Nuggets, could be among the interested teams.

With many teams potentially in the mix, the Nets could acquire multiple first-round picks for Johnson. Ideally, Brooklyn is able to land a young player they value and a first-round pick or a salary filler plus two first-round picks.

However, the value of players is unpredictable after two blockbuster trades in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers made a deal for Luka Doncic, sending away Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick.

If this deal wasn't enough for an exciting deadline, the San Antonio Spurs acquired star guard De'Aaron Fox. The Spurs sent three first-round picks and three second-round picks to the Sacramento Kings in the deal. The Chicago Bulls sent Zach LaVine to the Kings in the trade, acquiring Tre Jones, Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter, and their 2025 first-round pick back from the Spurs.

With multiple big deals going down, the value of players and draft picks may be viewed differently around the league. While Johnson is playing at a high level, these deals involving stars may have lowered his value.

However, Johnson should still hold good value, and it could increase as contenders become more desperate. As the deadline inches closer, the Nets could get a contender to overpay.