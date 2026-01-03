After headlining the Brooklyn Nets' Michael Porter Jr. topped an extended injury report ahead of facing the Washington Wizards, his status has been upgraded for Saturday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets. He will most likely face his former team.

Porter Jr. is listed as probable on the Nets' injury report, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

Article Continues Below

“The Nets are listing Michael Porter Jr., who has missed two straight games with an illness, as probable for tomorrow’s game against Denver,” Siegel reported.

The Nets will look to bounce back from their 119-99 loss to the Wizards against the Nuggets amid a three-game skid.