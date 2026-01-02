The Brooklyn Nets will be severely shorthanded on Friday against the Washington Wizards in a game with significant tank implications. Michael Porter Jr. will be sidelined for his second consecutive game after missing Thursday's 120-96 loss to the Houston Rockets with an illness. The Nets also ruled Nic Claxton (personal reasons) and Cam Thomas (left hamstring injury management) for the matchup.

Egor Demin is available after missing Thursday's loss to the Houston Rockets due to lower back soreness. Terance Mann is probable after sitting out Thursday due to a right hip contusion.

The Nets have lost their last two games following a 7-3 stretch that dropped them to sixth in the draft lottery standings. Friday's Wizards matchup will present a prime opportunity for them to regain more ground in the NBA's tank race.

Nets without three top contributors during tank matchup vs. Wizards

Following two straight losses, the Nets have moved up to fifth in the draft lottery standings, 2.5 games behind the Wizards in fourth. Meanwhile, the Wizards have won five of their last nine games following a 3-20 start.

Washington will have most of its rotation available vs. the Nets. Kyshawn George (Left Hip Flexor; Strain), Corey Kispert (Left Hamstring; Strain), and Cam Whitmore (Right Shoulder; Deep Vein Thrombosis) remain sidelined amid extended absences.

The Nets' ability to compete will take a significant hit with Porter Jr., Claxton and Thomas sidelined. Porter Jr. has been the impetus behind Brooklyn's improved play over the last month. The Nets have posted a 10-10 record across their last 20 games with the forward in the lineup. However, they're 0-5 while averaging 103.4 points in games he's missed.

Meanwhile, Claxton has turned in one of the best starts to a season in his career, averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks on 58.2 percent shooting. Friday will mark the veteran center's first missed game of the season.

Thomas has averaged 21.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 turnovers on 55/39/87 shooting splits in 20.4 minutes per night while coming off the bench over Brooklyn's last three games.

The Wizards are 3.5-point favorites against the Nets, per FanDuel Sportsbook.