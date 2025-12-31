Draymond Green has had numerous battles with Michael Porter Jr. over the years. However, Monday's Golden State Warriors-Brooklyn Nets matchup had a different feel. Following his trade from the Denver Nuggets, Porter Jr. has excelled while making the jump to a lead offensive role with the rebuilding Nets.

Green is the latest NBA star to give Porter Jr. his flowers amid his career-best season.

“It's different [playing against Mike with the Nets],” the Warriors star said. “He didn't have as much freedom in Denver. He didn't have the ball in his hands as much. He's kind of showing that he's the player that everybody thought or knew he was coming out of college. He's finally getting to show that. He's playing really well.”

Draymond Green on facing Michael Porter Jr. with the Nets compared to the Nuggets: "It's different. He didn't have as much freedom in Denver… He's showing that he's the player that everybody thought or knew he was coming out of college. He's finally getting to show that." pic.twitter.com/YYtJOBiMBy — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 30, 2025

Porter Jr., who was the No. 2 recruit in the nation coming out of high school in 2017, battled back injuries early in his career. After making a full recovery, he spent several seasons playing a complementary role to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray with Denver.

However, the 27-year-old has become the focal point of the Nets' offense after the Nuggets traded him in a salary dump move this summer.

Michael Porter Jr. playing at All-Star level in lead role with Nets

Porter Jr. has averaged 25.8 points — the 16th-most in the NBA — 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists on .496/.410/.812 shooting splits. He's one of five players averaging 25-plus points on over 49 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from three, alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

Most impressively, the Nets, who were expected to be among the NBA's worst teams this season, have played respectable basketball with the 6-foot-10 forward as their centerpiece. Brooklyn is 10-10 over Porter Jr.'s last 20 games and 7-4 in December while posting the NBA's third-best net rating (8.1) during the month.

Porter Jr.'s elite production and the Nets' success have him knocking on the door of his first All-Star appearance. The veteran forward finished 10th in the Eastern Conference in the first All-Star fan voting results.

His teammates feel he is a no-brainer selection.

“His work, what he's been doing out there, he's definitely an all-star,” Nic Claxton said. “It's showing every single night with the attention he's causing. It'll be just big for our whole organization to have him come in his first year and be an all-star playing at such a high level.”