May 29, 2025 at 9:49 AM ET

The Brooklyn Nets are getting an up-close look at one of the top shooters in the draft. Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier will visit the team for a predraft workout on Thursday, sources told ClutchPoints.

Following an outstanding season with the Volunteers, Lanier is ranked 42nd on ESPN's Top 100 big board. The 23-year-old could be a target for the Nets with the 36th pick. Brooklyn also owns the eighth, 19th, 26th and 27th selections.

Chaz Lanier visiting Nets for predraft workout following breakout season at Tennessee

Lanier, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Nashville, Tennessee, spent his first four college seasons at the University of North Florida. During his senior season, he led the nation in three-point percentage (44.0) among 74 players to attempt over seven per game. Following the breakout campaign, he transferred to Tennessee for his fifth year, where he won the Jerry West Award as the nation's top shooting guard.

Lanier averaged 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 39.5 percent from three on 8.2 attempts per game with the Volunteers. While he has limitations as a playmaker and defender, his off-ball movement and dead-eye shooting have caught the eyes of NBA scouts.

Lanier has been rising in mock drafts following an impressive showing at the combine. The sharpshooter ranked third in standing vertical leap, fifth in lane agility and 12th in three-quarter court sprint among 68 players who tested in Chicago. He finished second in aggregate shooting, behind only Alabama's Marc Sears.

Lanier is tabbed to go 31st to the Minnesota Timberwolves in ClutchPoints' Mock Draft 3.0. ESPN projects him to go 40th to the Washington Wizards, while Bleacher Report has him going 35th to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets need an influx of talent in their backcourt. Cam Thomas, Keon Johnson and Reece Beekman are Brooklyn's only guards under team control entering the offseason.