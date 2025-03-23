One team that is flying a bit under the radar during this NCAA Tournament is Tennessee basketball, and a lot of that is because the second-seeded Volunteers haven't been under any stress. After a comfortable first-round victory over No. 15 seed Wofford, the Volunteers crushed seventh-seeded UCLA in the second round by a score of 67-58.

Tennessee's offense hasn't quite been clicking on all cylinders through two games, but top scorer Chaz Lanier is still carrying a heavy burden on that end of the floor. Lanier exploded for 29 points in the first round and followed that up with a 20-point game against the Bruins.

During Saturday night's win, Lanier broke the Tennessee single-season record for 3-pointers made, passing Chris Lofton from the late 2000s. After the game, he was asked what breaking the record at such a prestigious program means, via Rocky Top Insider.

“It's a blessing to be in my position,” Lanier said. “I want to give all the glory to God because without him I wouldn't be here.”

Lanier also said he was looking forward to talking to Lofton, but hasn't had the chance to at the moment according to Rocky Top Insider. If he keeps playing this way, the Volunteers could have multiple tournament games left for him to show off his skills on the biggest stage.

Lanier was a problem for the UCLA defense all night long, especially from beyond the arc. He finished the game 4-for-5 from deep and got a bucket whenever it felt like UCLA was starting to gain some momentum or close the gap even a little bit. Overall, Tennessee finished the game 11-for-22 from deep, and that was a huge difference in the game.

Now, Lanier sits at 120 total 3-pointers made this season and will have a chance to continue adding to his total for at least one more game when this Tennessee basketball team takes on either Kentucky or Illinois in Indianapolis. If he can keep this level of shooting and scoring efficiency up, Rick Barnes and company have a real chance at making their first Final Four in program history.