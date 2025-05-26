There is one month until the 2025 NBA Draft. At this point, there is no secret who the first pick will be, as the Dallas Mavericks are prepared to add Cooper Flagg next to Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving in hopes of competing for a championship immediately. While Flagg is the obvious first choice for every team in the NBA, what happens after the first pick is a mystery, making for very different mock drafts and ideas around the league.

Teams gather in Chicago during the second week of May for the 2025 NBA Draft Combine to fully evaluate this draft class. In doing so, more attention was cast on what is happening around the NBA with Jayson Tatum's injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo's future, and the San Antonio Spurs winning the second pick in the draft.

The Spurs find themselves in a great position as an organization. Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox are two All-Star talents, Stephon Castle is the reigning Rookie of the Year, and San Antonio still has many youthful talents that are developing into more well-rounded players.

With the second pick, the Spurs could become even more dangerous by taking Dylan Harper, whom many executives have labeled as the second-best player behind Flagg. However, the Spurs would create a logjam of talent in their backcourt by taking Harper.

This has led to a lot of chatter surrounding what San Antonio will do with the second pick in this year's draft and the potential for a blockbuster trade at the top of the draft board. Of the teams with possible interest in moving up from their current spot, the Brooklyn Nets continue to stand out given Sean Marks' interest in constantly moving picks.

The Nets own five picks inside the top 36, starting with the eighth overall selection. As recently reported by ClutchPoints, rival teams are expecting Marks to try and acquire a second lottery pick by utilizing the 19th, 26th, and 27th picks in the first round of this year's draft. Talk from Chicago's combine also points to Brooklyn leveraging the eighth pick in a package to try and acquire Harper.

After one season at Rutgers, Harper has shown flashes of his potential to be a franchise point guard in this league. Although NBA mock drafts around the nation have him going to the Spurs with the second pick, there is no guarantee that he will remain with them. Many teams would love to add Harper as their lead guard, and the Nets are one of them.

Over the next four weeks, chatter and rumors will continue circulating amongst league circles. There is much to discuss coming out of the combine and pre-draft workouts. After previously assembling his 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0 and Mock Draft 1.0, ClutchPoints senior NBA insider Brett Siegel shares his updated 2025 NBA Mock Draft 2.0 with evaluations, projections, and intel from scouts, agents, and executives from around the league.

1. Dallas Mavericks – SF/PF Cooper Flagg – Duke

It is still hard to believe that the Mavericks actually won the draft lottery and the right to select Flagg first overall. Although there have been some rumors created on social media about the Mavs potentially exploring trade possibilities for this selection, that is not the case whatsoever. Flagg will be drafted by Dallas on June 25, and he will immediately be their second-best talent next to Davis and Irving as Kyrie works his way back from an ACL injury.

What makes Flagg such a unique prospect, aside from his pure ability to score at any point in any game, is his defensive awareness. Flagg is a much better defensive player than many have given him credit for, and he can be an all-around playmaker on the court. Do not be shocked if Dallas rolls out some bigger lineups at times and experiments with Flagg as the team's primary ball-handler in some rotations throughout the 2025-26 season.

Just months after trading Luka Doncic, the Mavericks received a gift with this first overall pick.

2. San Antonio Spurs – PG/SG Dylan Harper – Rutgers

What are the Spurs going to do in this spot? Will San Antonio look to move back a few spots and let someone else move up to select Harper, or will they take the second-best player in this draft class and figure out the rest in training camp and during the 2025-26 season?

Harper simply makes those around him better, and the game looks a lot simpler when he's running the show. His teammates get better shots, and Harper is a strong scorer off the dribble. The best part about his potential fit with the Spurs is that he could learn to play an off-the-ball role like Castle did during his rookie season and become a secondary facilitator next to Fox.

It is never a bad thing to have too many high-level guards in the backcourt, and that is likely what is to happen with the Spurs set to add Harper. If the Spurs do seriously entertain trade offers for this selection, they would likely remain inside the top 10 of this year's draft and add at least two more first-round picks in the process.

3. Philadelphia 76ers – SG/SF Ace Bailey – Rutgers

There has been chatter about the Philadelphia 76ers possibly exploring trade avenues involving the third pick. While it is possible that Daryl Morey could increase his efforts to do so around the draft, there has been no intel coming from Philadelphia suggesting this is the case. The Sixers know this is a great opportunity to add a young, high-potential talent for the future, which is why Ace Bailey stands out the most.

Many have questioned Bailey's willingness to develop into the type of player his new team would want him to be, but Bailey checks off all the boxes for becoming a two-way All-Star in this league. He also has a really strong-looking shooting form, which makes Bailey a potential 3-point shooting threat right away. There is no denying that Bailey's upside is even with Flagg's.

If the right trade package comes their way, the 76ers will surely be interested in discussing the future of this pick. Right now, the mindset is to bring this core group back, fill some gaps, and return to contending status at full strength. Do Bailey and the time that will need to be spent fine-tuning his craft and developing him fit into the Sixers' short-term plans?

4. Charlotte Hornets – SG VJ Edgecombe – Baylor

It would shock many around the league if the Charlotte Hornets were to trade out of this spot. No matter if it's Harper, Bailey, or someone else who falls to the Hornets, this organization needs all the help and upside it can get in the NBA Draft. That is what makes VJ Edgecombe the obvious choice with the two Rutgers stars off the board.

LaMelo Ball is still this team's primary playmaker at the point guard position, and Brandon Miller emerged as the team's leading scorer on the wing. Expect to hear Khaman Maluach's name come up in discussion for this fourth pick given Mark Williams' uncertain future after being involved in a rescinded trade this past year, but Edgecombe makes the most sense for the Hornets because of his immediate offense.

Edgecombe proved that he could lead an offense in his one season at Baylor, and he projects to be a strong defender who can guard multiple positions in the NBA with his near 6-foot-8 wingspan. He is only going to get better as a primary ball-handler, and Edgecombe can explode past his defenders in one-on-one opportunities.

Tre Johnson could also make sense in this spot for Charlotte since he is the best shooter in the 2025 NBA Draft. At the same time, it would be very hard to pass up Edgecombe's all-around offensive potential.

5. Utah Jazz – SG Tre Johnson – Texas

Speaking of Johnson, he is guaranteed to be a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft. No matter where he is on the court, Johnson can pull up and knock down a jumper with his smooth shooting stroke. Although the Utah Jazz hoped to secure the first pick and Flagg, adding Johnson wouldn't be a bad thing whatsoever given where this team is in their rebuild.

There is really no direction in Salt Lake City right now. Although Lauri Markkanen is still around, is he still the future of the Jazz? This team has consistently added backcourt depth in recent years, so going with a high-potential point guard like Jeremiah Fears would only create more questions about what this organization is doing.

Utah would be smart to add a young shooter with the potential to grow as a scorer off the dribble since they already have playmakers like Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier. Johnson also has the length and lateral quickness to grow into a 3-and-D type of player on the wing, which the Jazz desperately need.

If the Jazz don't go with Johnson in this spot, Kon Knueppel from Duke is another elite shooting threat who will draw serious consideration.

6. Washington Wizards – PG Jeremiah Fears – Oklahoma

The Washington Wizards own the 6th and 18th picks in the first round of this year's draft. It is hard to see Brian Dawkins and his front office moving out of this spot, as Johnson, Jeremiah Fears, Khaman Maluach, and Kon Knueppel could all make sense for how Washington is building their roster. After taking Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington in the 2024 NBA Draft, adding a high-potential scoring guard like Fears, who has star potential, makes the most sense.

Fears is one of the youngest players in this year's draft class, as he won't turn 19 until October. As a result, he has one of the highest ceilings since he's already one of the best-scoring prospects off the dribble and has plenty of room for growth.

All the Wizards need moving forward is potential. This organization is in no rush to rapidly develop players, and they can devote time to a young talent like Fears next to their youthful core of Sarr, Carrington, and Bilal Coulibaly.

Entering the offseason, the Wizards are comfortable holding onto their veteran talents like Jordan Poole, Marcus Smart, and Khris Middleton to help form the future of the organization.

7. New Orleans Pelicans – SG/SF Kon Knueppel – Duke

It is very likely that the New Orleans Pelicans end up with a player from Duke in this spot. Knueppel is the one who can provide the most upside right away because he is a scoring weapon.

Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones could miss the start of the 2025-26 season due to shoulder injuries, and Dejounte Murray is out due to his Achilles injury. Outside of Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, the Pelicans lack offensive talent due to their injuries.

There is an immediate path to Knueppel seeing over 20 minutes per game for the Pelicans to begin his career, and his reliable scoring is needed next to a player like Williamson. Knueppel proved to be one of the best scoring wings in the NCAA this season and shot 40.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Pelicans need players with an edge, and Knueppel doesn't back down from any scoring challenge, as he displayed during Duke's Final Four run this past year.

8. Brooklyn Nets – PG/SG Egor Demin – BYU

Egor Demin has been one of the biggest risers during the pre-draft process stemming from what scouts and executives saw in him at the NBA Draft Combine. While some have questioned Demin's scoring and shooting, he had a fantastic pro day in Chicago, and many teams who spoke with him came away impressed with his character and willingness to adapt as a rookie in the NBA.

Regardless of whether they move up or down the draft board, the Nets must find ways to add talent in their backcourt next to Cam Thomas, who the team is expected to retain in free agency. Demin has the size to be a two-way threat at either guard position, and he displays all the tendencies to be a high-potential offensive player in time. There is real potential for Demin to be a star for a rebuilding team like the Nets.

The BYU guard is drawing interest from several teams in the lottery, including the Brooklyn Nets, league sources said. It would be hard for a team like the Nets, who desperately need playmaking guards with size, to pass up on Demin. Should he be available in this spot, Maluach is another draft prospect drawing attention from the Nets.

9. Toronto Raptors – C Khaman Maluach – Duke

Finally, Maluach comes off the board in this NBA Mock Draft 2.0. Although he could go a lot sooner than the ninth pick, the Duke center makes sense for Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors.

No team in the East is expected to take a bigger jump next season than the Raptors, and that is because they have one of the better cores in the league with Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Brandon Ingram. The only problem with these four players is that they combined to miss 154 games during the 2024-25 season.

Maluach could provide size, stability, and rim protection in Toronto's frontcourt, which they have lacked with Jakob Poeltl as their lead center. Poeltl is a great double-double threat, but the 29-year-old is a finished product and doesn't provide the Raptors with upside as a quick frontcourt piece who can run in transition with the fast, young players on the Raptors' roster.

In Chicago, Maluach proved that his all-around offensive game is taking form, and he has the potential to extend his game out to the perimeter. At 7-1 with a near 7-7 wingspan, Maluach is the best big man in this draft class. His raw potential and length would fit in perfectly with the offensive threats Toronto already has on its roster.

10. Houston Rockets – PG Kasparas Jakucionis – Illinois

After taking the Golden State Warriors to seven games in their first-round playoff series, the Houston Rockets have a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft, by way of the Phoenix Suns, for the fifth straight year. What Houston decides to do in this spot is a major domino to fall, as the Rockets have been linked to both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

No matter what rumors are and aren't true about the Rockets and their pursuit of a star player, it was clear in the playoffs that this team needs another lead playmaker and guard next to Amen Thompson and Fred VanVleet, whom the organization plans to retain in the summer.

Kasparas Jakucionis presents toughness, length, and the ability to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates off the dribble. The Rockets drafted Reed Sheppard in 2024 as a shooter they are very high on, and now they could add another guard who presents a lot of upside as a defender and can become a perimeter threat down the road.

Houston enters the pre-draft process as the most intriguing team with a top-10 pick in this year's draft because they have proven to be serious threats in the Western Conference playoff picture. If they hold onto this selection instead of trading it, then Jakucionis seems like the best overall player still on the board who can help make an instant impact on their playoff efforts.

11. Portland Trail Blazers – SG/SF Carter Bryant – Arizona

At the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Carter Bryant compared his skills and style of play to that of Toumani Camara, who was just named to the 2024-25 All-Defensive Second Team. What's better than having one Camara, who can guard any position and provide upside running in transition? That's right, two players like this!

When you look at the 3-and-D potential in this draft class, Bryant stands out with his long wingspan, athleticism, and smooth-looking shot from the perimeter. Bryant did not play much in his freshman season at Arizona, but that has not stopped NBA teams from considering him as a lottery pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers have recently prioritized athletes and versatility in the NBA Draft. Well, Bryant is the best athlete on the board in this spot, and he can make a difference as a lengthy wing who can guard any position. Offensively, he would fit in well alongside Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, two fast-paced players who can run in transition.

Bryant would immediately make the Trail Blazers one of the quickest and highest-potential teams in the league.

12. Chicago Bulls – C Derik Queen – Maryland

Keep an eye on what the Chicago Bulls do with the 12th overall pick, as this is being viewed as a potential trade-up spot for teams wanting to get into the back end of the lottery. Since the Bulls don't have any clear positional needs at this time and simply must add potential everywhere, there is an opportunity for them to add some more draft picks this year by leveraging the 12th selection.

However, should Chicago stay in this spot, Derik Queen stands out as the best available. Queen can handle the ball in space, he has great footwork for a big guy, and his pick-and-roll play makes him a frontcourt talent who can impact the game as a rookie. Nikola Vucevic's future is very much in question entering the summer, opening the door for Queen to see immediate minutes in Chicago.

While work still needs to be done on his shooting form, his size and stature make him one of the top prospects in this draft. The Bulls are expected to bring back Josh Giddey and don't have an immediate need for another guard, which is why they can take a high-upside swing at Queen, a well-rounded big who moves well on both ends of the court.

13. Atlanta Hawks – PF Noa Essengue – France (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL)

Could we see the Atlanta Hawks take another guard in the NBA Draft? While possible, it's much more likely that the Hawks will make moves around Trae Young and Dyson Daniels, much like they did with the first pick last year when they selected Zaccharie Risacher. However, with a change of leadership in the front office, there is no telling where the Hawks go with this pick.

This team still needs a lot of help to become a threat in the Eastern Conference, which is why time will be devoted to the development of their youth. That makes Noa Essengue an intriguing prospect for Atlanta in this spot.

Essengue has flown up draft boards in recent months due to his increased 3-point usage and size as a stretch power forward. Despite being one of the youngest players in the draft class, Essengue possesses the physicality and size of a modern-day NBA All-Star. Next to Jalen Johnson, he could turn into a steal.

The Hawks will be busy this offseason attempting to assemble winning pieces around Trae Young, as this may be their last opportunity to capitalize on his value. If Atlanta instead wants to go with the best prospect available in this spot, Collin Murray-Boyles and Asa Newell also stand out as frontcourt options.

14. San Antonio Spurs – SG Cedric Coward – Washington State

With their second lottery pick, the Spurs can go in a multitude of directions. Aside from all the trade rumors they are involved in, plenty of high-upside prospects remain in this spot for San Antonio to mold into a potential star.

Several players make sense in this spot, and Cedric Coward is an all-around talent that has flown up draft boards in recent weeks to the point where the once-thought second-round prospect is now receiving legitimate lottery interest.

Coward has the potential to be a two-way stud with his 7-2 wingspan, and he can really shoot from the perimeter. The Spurs need a player like this who can help fill some gaps on the wing since Castle and Devin Vassell are more of score-first threats that look to attack off the dribble.

The Spurs could utilize Coward in many different ways, molding him in a similar way to what they did with Kawhi Leonard, as the two share very comparable measurements.

If the Spurs keep this pick, expect them to draft for potential and long-term upside. French big man Joan Beringer and Bryant, if available, will also draw consideration in this spot.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder – PF Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina

The Oklahoma City Thunder couldn't dream of a better scenario in this year's draft than Collin Murray-Boyles potentially falling to them. Many around the league are pointing to the Thunder with the 15th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft as a clear spot where trades could occur, but that wouldn't happen with Murray-Boyles on the board because of his ability to fill gaps at every position.

Murray-Boyles is the picture-perfect player for the Thunder to add given his length, defensive versatility, and toughness at the power forward position. Oklahoma City built its championship-contending identity on defense, and that is exactly where the South Carolina product could thrive while working on his perimeter shooting behind the scenes.

The Thunder have their entire roster under contract for next season. That is why some teams are eyeing this 15th pick in early trade discussions. However, Sam Presti always has a trick up his sleeve when it comes to the draft, and getting a lottery-rated prospect like Murray-Boyles fits the identity of this team.

16. Orlando Magic – SG Nique Clifford – Colorado State

Unlike other teams, who will be searching for long-term potential and youthful talents, the Orlando Magic would be smart to target older, more experienced players who can be put in win-now situations. That is what makes Nique Clifford intriguing for Orlando.

Clifford can play a few different positions, and he is the best all-around player in terms of being able to contribute from Day 1 in the NBA. The 23-year-old can defend, shoot, create opportunities for others, and has the perfect leadership qualities to be a factor alongside Jalen Suggs in the backcourt.

Three players make the most sense for the Magic in this spot: Clifford, Newell, and Jase Richardson. While Richardson and Newell have long-term upside in the backcourt and frontcourt, respectively, Clifford can contribute to the Magic's playoff efforts right now. Orlando needs a jack-of-all-trades type of player like Clifford.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves – PF Asa Newell – Georgia

Asa Newell is an elite athlete who plays well above the rim and always lurks underneath as a lob threat. He drew a lot of attention as a slasher and cutter in his one season at Georgia. While still raw as a perimeter player, there is potential for Newell to develop a jump shot and be an impactful offensive talent outside of the athleticism displayed through his defensive versatility.

After taking Rob Dillingham and Terrance Shannon Jr. in last year's draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves can focus on surrounding Anthony Edwards with more athletes in the frontcourt, especially since Julius Randle's contract is running out and Naz Reid will be a free agent.

Newell wouldn't be in line to take either of these two key players' roles, but he would be an excellent complementary piece for Chris Finch to add to his rotations.

While Newell is still just 19 years old, his pick-and-roll abilities, plus his verticality at the rim, can make him an instant impact player for a contending team like the Wolves. No matter who the Timberwolves select in this spot, expect Tim Connelly to look for a prospect in this draft who can contribute right away at the NBA level and not be a developmental project for the future like Dillingham.

18. Washington Wizards – C Thomas Sorber – Georgetown

One of the biggest risers since the NBA Draft Combine is Thomas Sorber. Although he measured at just over 6-9 without shoes in Chicago, Sorber's 7-6 wingspan caught everyone's attention. Unfortunately, he didn't do any on-court work at the combine and isn't expected to do any real drills throughout the pre-draft process after undergoing foot surgery in February.

Even so, Sorber displayed his offensive rebounding and lob-threat abilities in his one season at Georgetown, and he projects to be an excellent rim protector in the NBA. After drafting Sarr second overall last season, the Wizards can continue to beef up their frontcourt with a player like Sorber in the NBA Draft.

Length and athleticism have been the traits Washington has searched for in the draft through the years. Sorber could be yet another one of these players whose measurements jump off the charts for the Wizards. A one-two punch of Sarr and Sorber in the frontcourt provides the Wizards with a strong defensive base to build with.

19. Brooklyn Nets – PG Nolan Traore – France (Saint-Quentin – LNB)

No matter who the Nets select with their first pick in the lottery, this team will be looking to add backcourt depth in multiple spots throughout the NBA Draft. Nolan Traore has been linked to Brooklyn for months, and his fit makes a lot of sense given his speed and craftiness with the ball as a lead guard.

Once considered a top-10 prospect in this draft class, Traore has fallen slightly on some big boards due to his underwhelming offensive numbers. However, there is no doubt that he can handle the pressure of helping lead a backcourt in the NBA, and he is still only 18 years old. Traore has the athletic intangibles to fit in nicely next to Cam Thomas, and he could help take a lot of offensive pressure off the Nets' scoring guard.

Even after taking Demin earlier in this NBA Mock Draft, Brooklyn could easily go back to the backcourt and add someone like Traore, another lengthy guard with two-way potential. However, it's unlikely the Nets hold onto all four of their first-round picks, so this spot could be in play for another team moving up to grab a player who slipped on some draft boards, much like Dalton Knecht last season and Cam Whitmore in 2023.

20. Miami Heat – SG Jase Richardson – Michigan State

The Miami Heat need playmakers and scorers next to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Assuming Pat Riley isn't able to pull off a big trade for a superstar involving this pick before the draft, the Heat would be wise to go with the mindset of taking the best available player who can contribute right away on offense with or without the ball in his hands.

Jase Richardson shot 41.2 percent from distance as a freshman for Tom Izzo, and his versatility in the backcourt makes him an ideal fit next to Herro. The best part about Richardson's fit in Miami is that he would thrive off the ball and won't take playmaking duties out of the Heat star's hands.

Terry Rozier's days with the Heat are numbered after a lackluster 2024-25 campaign, and this team doesn't have much overall depth in their backcourt. Expect Miami to pursue some help next to Herro right away, whether that be in the draft or free agency. Some key roster changes should be expected for the Heat this offseason, as Riley expects to win and compete at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Richardson is a player who, like Jaime Jaquez Jr. in his rookie season, can provide immediate backcourt depth in South Beach.

21. Utah Jazz – C Joan Beringer – France (Cedevita Olimpija – ABA)

Throughout the 2025 NBA Draft, the Jazz will target long-term potential with the goal of continuing to develop a deep, young core. Joan Beringer has a lot of upside due to his high motor and defensive instincts at the center position. The 6-foot-11 big man only recently started playing basketball compared to many in this draft class, as he grew up playing soccer before growing too much.

The Jazz could use another long-term building block in the frontcourt next to Walker Kessler, especially since the former first-round pick has been a hot topic of trade discussions dating back to last offseason. Bering would give Utah another big-man option if the right trade did come their way in the summer.

Utah has all the time in the world as they rebuild, and drafting a player like Beringer, who has top-10 potential with his physique and defensive abilities, provides the Jazz with another high-upside prospect.

22. Atlanta Hawks – SG/SF Liam McNeeley – UConn

Noa Essengue is a player the Hawks selected earlier in this 2025 NBA Mock Draft with the intention of molding him into an all-around athletic threat like Jalen Johnson, who emerged during the 2024-25 season. With this pick in the 20s, Atlanta could be a little more reserved and take a player who is well-equipped to help Trae Young on the perimeter immediately.

Liam McNeeley enters the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the better shooters available in the first round. He should be able to thrive in catch-and-shoot opportunities, making him like Bogdan Bogdanovic in a way for the Hawks regarding how they used the Serbian guard before trading him.

Like Knecht last season, this would be a high-value pick for the Hawks, as McNeeley has fans in the lottery region of the first round. Atlanta would be smart to continue adding perimeter threats alongside Young, who led the league in assists this past year.

23. Indiana Pacers – PF Rasheer Fleming – Saint Joseph's

The Indiana Pacers have not paid luxury taxes since 2005, and the plan is to remain under that threshold during the 2025-26 season. Then again, this team is on the verge of making it to the 2025 NBA Finals, which creates the argument for keeping the same roster together. Money is going to become a problem for the Pacers eventually, especially if they retain Myles Turner in free agency.

Continuing to target win-now players in the NBA Draft should be Indiana's mindset with this 23rd overall pick, which is certainly in play to be moved. The Pacers have found a lot of success in recent seasons by having versatile, two-way athletes on their roster like Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, and Andrew Nembhard.

Rasheer Fleming could be the latest addition to fit this mold, as he put together an impressive junior season at Saint Joseph's, averaging 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. What makes him such a unique talent is his 7-foot-5 wingspan and defensive intangibles. If the Pacers look to move talent and free up some money in the offseason, Toppin is a player who will likely hit the trade block.

As a result, Indiana needs a new stretch forward with the athletic abilities to potentially replace Toppin. Flemming can play well above the rim and still has upside as an all-around defensive weapon.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder – PF/C Danny Wolf – Michigan

It would come as a surprise to some if Danny Wolf fell out of the top 20 in the 2025 NBA Draft, yet he finds himself on the board at 24th overall for the Thunder to add. Wolf is nearly a 7-foot big man who truly plays like a guard trapped in a big man's body.

At Michigan, Wolf was responsible for initiating his team's offense, and he was a very confident ball handler. While they already added a steal at 15 with Murray-Boyles, Wolf could be someone Oklahoma City molds to take over for Isaiah Hartenstein, who likely won't be with the Thunder for long given his contract size and some financial concerns on the horizon for the Thunder to keep their young core together.

Wolf can go from the perimeter to the post quickly on offense, and he is confident as a passer at the center position. He would help take pressure off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and be a mismatch for opponents coming off Oklahoma City's bench.

25. Orlando Magic – PG Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida

Everyone around the league knows that the Magic need more guard depth. After adding Clifford earlier as a do-it-all player next to Suggs on the perimeter, Walter Clayton Jr. can come in and immediately provide a boost as an offensive threat to help run Orlando's offense.

Clayton is a winner, leading the Florida Gators to their first championship since 2007. Between his 3-point shooting and all-around ability to attack opposing defenses, Clayton stands out as one of the best lead guards in this draft despite his small stature and being a finished product at 22 years old.

The Magic are ready to make moves in the East right now with Banchero, Wagner, and Suggs. This team has plenty of defensive factors, which is why they must focus on adding offensive talent in this draft. A duo of Clifford and Clayton presents the Magic with exactly what they have needed to make a real push in the Eastern Conference standings.

26. Brooklyn Nets – SG Drake Powell – North Carolina

Drake Powell caught many off guard at the combine when he firmly told everyone he was remaining in the draft. This came as a surprise, as Powell may have the widest range out of any prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft, both from talking with league personnel and when you look at other mock drafts.

Some say Powell has lottery potential due to the glimpses of two-way abilities he displayed at North Carolina, along with his 3-point shooting numbers. But the problem some have with the 19-year-old is that he hasn't played enough to enter the league and not be someone who has to earn his stripes through the G League.

There is no denying that Powell has a high motor and could become a factor on the wing like OG Anunoby. After all, Anunoby was a raw athlete when he first entered the league from Indiana in 2017, and it took him some time to find his footing before being given an opportunity to play full minutes.

The Nets have the time and resources to devote to a player like Powell and truly get the most out of his potential on the wing.

27. Brooklyn Nets – SF/PF Noah Penda – France (Le Mans Sarthe – LNB)

Unlike most international prospects who are either 18 or 19 years old, Noah Penda enters the 2025 NBA Draft as a 20-year-old with plenty of EuroLeague experience. Penda has been a big factor for his club LeMans in France over the last few weeks, as he's averaged 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds on the wing while shooting 33.3 percent from 3-point range over his last three games.

Penda is one of the higher IQ players available in this spot near the end of the first round, and he could help be a stabilizer at either forward position for a young, rebuilding Nets team. In time, Penda can continue to evolve as a 3-point shooting threat and become a reliable 3-and-D wing.

At 6-8 with a 7-0 wingspan, Penda will be targeted by playoff and non-playoff teams near the end of the first round. The Frenchman is a safe pick that teams know they will be getting when drafting him.

28. Boston Celtics – C Maxime Raynaud – Stanford

Maxime Raynaud has been one of the highest risers and biggest winners during the pre-draft process. At the NBA Draft Combine, Raynaud stood out by playing in the 5-on-5 scrimmages and displaying his abilities to rebound and stretch the floor on offense as a 7-foot big man. Every team needs these types of centers, which makes Raynaud the ideal fit for a team like the Boston Celtics, who will revamp their roster.

Although Brad Stevens won't be going through a full rebuild after Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury, changes will be made to the core of this roster for financial reasons. Kristaps Porzingis looks to be the most likely player to be moved in the offseason for Boston, making Raynaud his immediate replacement. This season at Stanford, Raynaud averaged 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting 34.7 percent from the perimeter.

As reported on ClutchPoints, the Celtics haven't indicated that they will move Derrick White. While it's possible Jrue Holiday could be moved, Boston would prefer to keep their backcourt together to make another championship push. That is why adding depth to the frontcourt with Raynaud, especially given Porzingis' unknown future, can pay off tenfold.

29. Phoenix Suns – SG/SF Will Riley – Illinois

There are some unknowns that surround where exactly Will Riley will play in the NBA and whether he can hold his own defensively, which is why his stock is all over the place throughout the pre-draft process. In this mock draft scenario, Riley falls to the Phoenix Suns at the end of the first round, who take a chance at his upside as a three-level scorer on the wing.

Riley showed flashes of his overall offensive repertoire in one year at Illinois, and he proved to find success playing off a lead guard since Jakucionis was running the show for the Illini. This proves he has the ability to play off Phoenix's stars.

However, the future of this pick and the Suns is contingent on what happens with Kevin Durant. Assuming Durant stays, Phoenix must continue to find ways to surround him with capable shooters and scorers.

30. Los Angeles Clippers – C Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton

The Los Angeles Clippers haven't had much luck drafting for upside in recent years. So, instead of taking another big swing on a risky pick, why not take a player like Ryan Kalkbrenner, who can provide immediate secondary depth behind Ivica Zubac in the frontcourt and present a different look as a 3-point shooting threat as a seven-footer?

Kalkbrenner measured in at 7-foot-1 barefoot with a 7-foot-6 wingspan and a 9-foot-4 standing reach at this year's draft combine. He can alter shots on defense and be a key rebounding threat off the bench for LA.

There are obviously players with more potential available with this 30th pick, but the Clippers are trying to win right now, and Kalkbrenner can provide the depth they need behind Zubac to help achieve that.

2025 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Picks No. 31-59 (Second Round)

31. Minnesota Timberwolves – SG Chaz Lanier – Tennessee

Defense has been the Timberwolves' calling card in recent seasons, leading to their postseason success. Chaz Lanier enters the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the most NBA-ready players due to his 3-and-D presence on the wing, and he is drawing comparisons to Luguentz Dort among some scouts due to his defensive toughness. Minnesota needs a player like this they can rely on off their bench.

32. Boston Celtics – PG/SG Ben Saraf – Israel (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL)

Ben Saraf just turned 19 in April, yet he plays like a multi-year veteran. The Israeli guard is calm as a primary playmaker and has a strong understanding of how to operate an offense at any speed. Boston needs to start developing some talent in their backcourt, especially with some of the uncertainty surrounding the organization's future.

The Celtics need some help on offense with Tatum out, and Saraf can provide them with shot creation and secondary playmaking off the bench at the point guard position. In time, he can become an all-around offensive threat and help make a difference in multiple ways due to his 6-7 wingspan.

33. Charlotte Hornets – PG Tahaad Pettiford – Auburn

The Hornets continue to be a big question mark entering the offseason because there is no telling what type of talents they will be looking to target. One can expect Charlotte to draft for long-term potential, regardless of position, which makes Tahaad Pettiford attractive with the 33rd pick. Pettiford is still trying to decide whether or not to keep his name in the draft, and he could opt to return to college if he isn't guaranteed to be a first-round pick.

Nonetheless, Pettiford has a high motor and is a crafty playmaker at the point guard position who displayed his flashy scoring abilities at Auburn. With the ability to play on or off the ball as a scorer and shooter, Pettiford could wind up being a nice fit next to LaMelo Ball.

34. Charlotte Hornets – SF/PF Adou Thiero – Arkansas

Charlotte needs versatile wings who can aid the team defensively. Adou Thiero has a 7-foot wingspan and stood out at Arkansas with his ability to alter shots as a help-side defender while also disrupting passing lanes. If he can figure things out as a perimeter shooter, Thiero will end up as one of the steals from the 2025 NBA Draft. However, there is a good chance Thiero will return to college before the May 28 deadline.

35. Philadelphia 76ers – PF/C Johni Broome – Auburn

Some would argue that Johni Broome, one of the best players in college basketball this past year, should be a first-round pick. However, Broome is a finished product in the sense that what you see is what you get with him. Whether or not he can be a factor defensively in the NBA is the big question mark surrounding him entering the draft, as Broome isn't the best athlete, and that showed at the NBA Draft Combine.

At the same time, he is an exceptional finisher with a great feel and footwork around the rim. Very few have been able to play physically enough to bother him, making him a solid addition to the 76ers' frontcourt behind Joel Embiid. The Sixers will draft for value in this spot, and Broome can immediately make an impact off the bench.

36. Brooklyn Nets – PF Yaxel Lendeborg – UAB

Will Yaxel Lendeborg remain in the NBA Draft? He has until May 28 to decide, as he admitted at the NBA Draft Combine that he was still 50-50 on whether to return to college. Lendeborg has drawn first-round attention due to his athleticism and ability to run in transition as a stretch big man. He is a jack-of-all-trades type of player who could be a utility knife for the Nets as they continue to build for the future.

37. Detroit Pistons – SG Hugo Gonzalez – Spain (Real Madrid – Liga AC)

Hugo Gonzalez possesses the potential to be a two-way factor in time. While he has not had the most productive season with Real Madrid, he is a lengthy shooting guard who tends to find open space on offense as a cutter off the ball. On defense, he can draw the assignment of multiple positions and find success because of his lateral movement and understanding of where to be on the court. This would likely be a draft-and-stash selection for the Pistons.

38. San Antonio Spurs – PF/C Bogoljub Markovic – Serbia (KK Mega – ABA)

Bogoljub Markovic is one of the more underrated 3-point shooters in this draft class because he is an international prospect. At 6-foot-11, Markovic can be a 40 percent perimeter shooting threat and thrive in pick-and-pop situations. Teams are always searching for stretch forwards that can aid as secondary rebounders, and that is exactly what Markovic brings to the table. This is an ideal Spurs pick in the second round.

39. Toronto Raptors – SF Alex Toohey – Australia (Sydney Kings – NBL)

Alex Toohey can do a little bit of everything, and he proved to be a great off-ball threat on offense in the NBL this year. He makes up for his lack of athleticism with his mid-range game and overall IQ by making the right passes and plays on the floor. The Raptors always tend to find success drafting length and potential in the NBA Draft, and Toohey would provide immediate depth as a do-it-all prospect with room to grow offensively.

40. Washington Wizards – C Rocco Zikarsky – Australia (Brisbane Bullets – NBL))

Rocco Zikarsky is rising on draft boards and being discussed more due to his near 7-foot-5 wingspan. In the NBA, Zikarsky will be an avid shot blocker and a potential defensive anchor. On offense, his size and frame will be utilized in pick-and-roll sets, as he has the strength to outmuscle his opponents in the paint. The Wizards need more size on the interior moving forward.

41. Golden State Warriors – SG Miles Byrd – San Diego State

One of the big winners from the NBA Draft Combine nobody has given attention to is Miles Byrd. While he could still withdraw from the draft, Byrd is a player who could help make an impact on a playoff team right away due to his all-around play on the wing. At about 6-5 with a 6-10 wingspan, he could immediately provide depth on the Golden State Warriors' bench.

Byrd is a really strong defender who can get steals, push the pace in transition, and also block shots as a help-side defender. Although his jumper is questionable at times, Byrd has the tools to become one of the sleepers of the 2025 NBA Draft. The Warriors would be a great spot for him to continue growing as a defender and perimeter threat.

42. Sacramento Kings – PG Labaron Philon – Alabama

Labaron Philon may wind up going well before this spot, potentially even in the first round. Then again, Philon is still an unpolished NBA prospect who relied a lot on his athleticism rather than skill at Alabama. He still has a lot of maturing to do as a lead ball handler and scorer as an undersized guard.

However, his high upside and motor are what have teams interested in him. The Sacramento Kings have one pick this year, and they are going to be going after the best player available. Philon can grow into a great guard in time, especially considering the burst he plays with in transition. The Alabama product would fit in nicely with the tempo Sacramento plays at.

43. Utah Jazz – PG/SG Kam Jones – Marquette

More teams are looking for older, experienced college players who can fit certain roles right away. Although the Jazz are building for the future, they need some young leaders who can lead by example. That is Kam Jones, who was one of the best offensive players in the NCAA this past year. As Marquette's lead playmaker, Jones displayed his natural scoring abilities while also opening the floor for others.

Due to his catch-and-shoot presence offensively, Jones wouldn't cause a problem playing alongside Keyonte George or Isaiah Collier, Utah's two primary ball handlers.

44. Oklahoma City Thunder – SG Sion James – Duke

Sion James was the most underappreciated Duke player this season. Flagg, Maluach, and Knueppel were the stars of the team, but James was the veteran leader who set the tone for the Blue Devils' elite defense. Along with being a strong defender, James was one of the more reliable 3-point shooting threats in college this past year. He would fit in perfectly with a Thunder team that prides itself on having a multitude of young 3-and-D players.

45. Chicago Bulls – PG Tyrese Proctor – Duke

After spending extra years at Duke, Tyrese Proctor enters the 2025 NBA Draft as a skilled guard with the potential to be a playmaker off the ball due to his increased shooting numbers. Proctor was one of the best point guards in the NCAA this past year, averaging 12.4 points and 2.2 assists per game in Duke's Cooper Flagg-led offense.

The Bulls would benefit from adding a young player with several years of college experience in this draft. While they have plenty of backcourt depth, Proctor's ability to play with or without the ball on offense makes him an intriguing option to pair with Josh Giddey, especially considering Coby White's uncertain future.

46. Orlando Magic – C Alex Condon – Florida

Alex Condon is another player many teams in the second round are monitoring, as there is a strong chance he will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Florida. If Condon remains and is on the board in this spot, the Magic would be wise to grab him. Condon can guard multiple positions given his quick footwork, and he's a very underrated passer. As he works on his perimeter jumper, he will become more confident and knock down shots at a higher rate.

47. Milwaukee Bucks – PG Milos Uzan – Houston

At Houston, Milos Uzan proved he could play on or off the ball next to LJ Cryer, and his shooting stroke looked smooth. Although he had a costly turnover in the National Championship game against Florida, Uzan doesn't turn the ball over much because he's a high-IQ player. The Milwaukee Bucks need smart combo guards who can knock down shots at a high rate, and Uzan would provide immediate depth for a team scrambling for answers this offseason.

Uzan should be considered one of the safer players available in the second round of this year's draft when it comes to perimeter production.

48. Memphis Grizzlies – SG Tamar Bates – Missouri

Not many are including Tamar Bates in their mock drafts, which is a surprise given his intangibles and standout performances at the NBA Draft Combine. It is possible Bates goes undrafted and signs a two-way contract with a team instead, but he is exactly the type of player who GM Zach Kleiman has targeted in previous drafts.

Bates possesses a 6-10 wingspan at the shooting guard position and proved to be a strong 3-point shooter this past season, knocking down 39.7 percent of his shots. There really isn't anything Bates can't do, as he always looks to fill multiple roles and be a glue guy for his team. Like Jaylen Wells last year, Bates could provide immediate depth as a positionless player the Memphis Grizzlies can utilize in multiple rotations.

49. Cleveland Cavaliers – PG/SG Hunter Sallis – Wake Forest

Hunter Sallis had a great showing at the NBA Draft Combine, showcasing his abilities to create scoring opportunities off the dribble and creating shot attempts for his teammates without turning the ball over. At 6-4 with a 6-10 wingspan, Sallis has the length to be a two-way factor in time and with the right team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers could use some extra, reliable depth behind Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, given Ty Jerome's uncertain future as a free agent.

50. New York Knicks – SG Alijah Martin – Florida

Alijah Martin helped lead FAU to the Final Four in 2023, and he did so again this year with Florida, ultimately winning a national championship. The 23-year-old is an accomplished guard who tends to play well above his 6-2 stature and is one of the better athletes available in the second round.

Martin never backs down from a challenge on either end of the floor, making him the ideal Tom Thibodeau player in a big-city setting with the New York Knicks.

51. Los Angeles Clippers – SG Koby Brea – Kentucky

Koby Brea is no doubt the most underrated shooter in this draft class. He shot 43.5 percent from 3-point range this past year at Kentucky and always tends to play with a chip on his shoulder due to constantly being overlooked.

“A lot of times people see me as a shooter, but I feel like this year, I've been able to really use shot fakes to just put the defense on their heels and then not just create for myself, but create for others too when the opportunity presents itself,” Brea told ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly in an exclusive interview.

The LA Clippers need more shooting weapons alongside James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, making Brea an instant plug-and-play guy who can come off screens and knock down shots at a high rate off the bench.

52. Phoenix Suns – C Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Penn State

Many scouts are expecting Yanic Konan Niederhauser to return to college and potentially become a first-round pick in next year's draft after strong showings at the NBA G League Elite Camp and NBA Draft Combine. Niederhauser possesses a large frame with a 7-3 wingspan and always plays well above the rim as a pick-and-roll finisher. More importantly, he can run the floor in open space.

The Suns need more factors in their frontcourt, and Niederhauser could be the high-flying, acrobatic big man this team has been searching for.

53. Utah Jazz – SG/SF Dink Pate – USA (G League – Mexico City Capitanes)

With the Jazz building for the future, why not take a swing in this spot for a player like Dink Pate? In the G League, Pate showed flashes of his two-way potential as a former 5-star recruit. While he will need to get stronger and work on developing a consistent 3-point shot entering the NBA, there is no denying that Pate would be a solid value pick near the end of the second round.

54. Indiana Pacers – SG/SF Jamir Watkins – Florida State

Jamir Watkins really helped himself in Chicago, displaying his shooting abilities and defensive versatility. These are two things Watkins struggled with at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, which is why scouts are impressed with his development. The Pacers always look for length and versatility on the wing, which makes Watkins someone they could try and mold after Aaron Nesmith.

55. Los Angeles Lakers – C Vladislav Goldin – Michigan

The Los Angeles Lakers desperately need frontcourt help this offseason. After playing alongside Danny Wolf at Michigan, Vlad Goldin enters the pre-draft process as a 7-foot big man who proved to be one of the better rim protectors in the NCAA this past season. He is also a really solid finisher around the rim who projects to fit the mold of a player like Ivica Zubac in the NBA.

Zubac, a player the Lakers originally drafted before trading to the Clippers, recently emerged as one of the best two-way centers in the league this season. Next to Luka Doncic and LeBron James, Los Angeles would be wise to add some key frontcourt depth with Goldin.

56. Memphis Grizzlies – PF Michael Ruzic – Croatia (Club Joventut Badalona – Liga ACB)

Michael Ruzic is a very raw international prospect in this year's draft who projects to be a 3-point shooter a team can mold for the future. Whether or not he is ready for the NBA is the big question surrounding Ruzic, as he is only 18 years old and still needs more experience under his belt before going up against stars in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are always working with their young talents behind the scenes, and Ruzic could wind up being a key contributor down the line.

57. Orlando Magic – PG Mark Sears – Alabama

Mark Sears is the best win-now talent on the board in this spot for the Magic. Although they took Clayton and Clifford in the first round of this mock draft, Sears could provide more stability and playmaking in a backcourt lacking true point guards. Many have made the comparison of Sears to Jalen Brunson, which makes sense given their size and playmaking abilities.

However, Sears stands out in this draft class as an experienced collegiate performer who isn't afraid to push the tempo after playing for the Crimson Tide. He is a safe scoring option, regardless of his size, for the Magic to add to their bench unit.

58. Cleveland Cavaliers – C Hansen Yang – China (Qingdao Double Star Eagles – CBA)

It seems like Hansen Yang has played himself into a second-round pick after opening eyes at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Yang is a terrific rebounder, he possesses great footwork in the low post, and he showed flashes of his passing abilities from everywhere on the floor in the scrimmages.

The Cavs are likely to target some frontcourt help for the future in the draft, making Yang someone they should consider given his potential for growth behind the scenes.

59. Houston Rockets – PF/C Izan Almansa – Spain (Perth Wildcats – NBL)

Outside of Alperen Sengun, the Rockets don't have much frontcourt depth. Izan Almansa still has work to do on both ends of the floor to be a reliable contributor in the NBA, but he has the length and lateral quickness to help make an impact defensively early on in his career. That is what Houston would need from him given their athleticism and length all around the court.

Almansa is a great rebounder, and in time, he could become an elite finisher in the paint. There is a lot to like about his fit as a pick-and-roll big man for the Rockets, especially if they lose Steven Adams in free agency.

