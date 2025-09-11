With the NBA season around the corner, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting an annual fan event in their backyard. The Nets will host “Practice in the Park” on Sept. 27 at Potomac Playground in Bed-Stuy. Brooklyn previously held the event at Brooklyn Bridge Park before moving it to Potomac Playground last year.

General Manager Sean Marks said last year that the team made the move to bring the event closer to the community.

“Community is central to everything we do and our annual Practice in the Park is a unique opportunity for us to tip off the season with our fans,” Marks said. “Each year we look forward to bringing the sport outside directly to our fans, playing on the same courts they play on each day. We couldn’t be more excited to bring Practice-in-the-Park to Bed-Stuy, one of the most iconic neighborhoods in the borough.”

Practice in the park is free and open to the public. Fans can claim tickets here.

At the event, attendees will get an up-close view of a Nets practice and a celebrity game featuring local influencers and personalities. For many fans, it will mark their first interaction with Brooklyn's draft class — Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf, and Danny Wolf — as well as trade acquisitions Michael Porter Jr.. Terrance Mann and Haywood Highsmith.

Fans will also be invited to participate in a “Brooklyn Basketball Combine,” where clinicians from the Nets and Liberty’s youth basketball program will welcome fans of all ages to participate in a series of skill stations designed to test shooting, dribbling, vertical jump, and more. Brooklyn Basketball representatives will also be on-site to speak with families about the Nets' new youth basketball training center opening this month, directly opposite Barclays Center on Flatbush Avenue.