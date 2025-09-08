The Brooklyn Nets continued their active offseason on Monday, re-signing forward Ziaire Williams to a multi-year contract. As per team policy, the terms of the deal were not released. However, according to Hoopshype's Michael Scotto, it's a two-year, $12 million contract with a team option in year two.

The Nets acquired Williams and a second-round pick in a salary dump from the Memphis Grizzlies last offseason. Memphis had high hopes for the 6-foot-9 wing after selecting him with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 draft. However, he struggled offensively over three seasons with the team, averaging 7.5 points per game while shooting 30.1 percent from three.

The change of scenery served Williams well last season, as he turned in a career-best campaign under first-year head coach Jordi Fernandez.

Williams averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals on 41/34/82 shooting splits over 63 appearances with 45 starts. After tweaking his three-point stroke last offseason, he shot 34.1 percent on 4.8 attempts per game, both career-highs. The Stanford product was also effective as a point-of-attack defender, posting a 1.7 steal percentage, which ranked in the 74th percentile among NBA wings, per CleaningTheGlass.

Williams will be part of a crowded Nets wing rotation featuring veteran trade acquisitions Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith. Brooklyn also has rookie first-round pick Drake Powell alongside Dariq Whitehead, Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin.

Following Williams' signing, the Nets have 19 players on standard contracts, including the unofficial signing of Ricky Council IV. NBA teams are allowed to carry 15 standard contracts during the regular season. Keon Johnson, Drew Timme, Wilson, Martin and Council are on partially or non-guaranteed contracts entering training camp.

The Nets have over $17 million in cap space remaining. They can increase that to over $25 million by waiving their partially or non-guaranteed contracts.