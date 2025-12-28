The New York Jets didn't seem to have a lot of fight in them during the first half of their Week 17 matchup with the New England Patriots. The soon-to-be 3-13 Jets went down 35-3 to their AFC East rival through just 30 minutes of football. Ahead of the half, though, rookie offensive tackle Armand Membou did get after Christian Barmore and then one of his teammates.

“Jets OL Armand Membou was hot at the end of the first half there. Jawed toward the #Patriots’ players then shoved one of his own teammates who tried to intercede,” NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo tweeted on Sunday. “Ripped his own helmet off. Had to be calmed down by a member of the coaching staff on his way to the locker room.”

Barmore was incensed after the incident and seemed upset with his coach, Mike Vrabel, as well.

Wild sequence to end the half. No idea what started it but @Patriots DL Christian Barmore is going off with Mike Vrabel and several others trying to calm him down before cameras cut to Armand Membou who appears animated and being followed by teammates. Most interesting sequence… pic.twitter.com/tVCmCsWESd — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) December 28, 2025

Article Continues Below

Toward the end of the Jets' running play, you can see Membou jump on Bramore after the play had passed by and the DT was on the floor, no longer able to get involved.

The Jets' season and the Week 17 beatdown by the Patriots has to be frustrating for Membou, who was the No. 7 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

As for Barmore and the Patriots, they are heading toward the playoffs, potentially as the No. 1 overall seed, so star players like Barmore have to be careful about getting involved in any ridiculous shenanigans that the Jets start. New England certainly does not want to see anyone suspended for the postseason.