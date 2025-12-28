On Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals took the field at home for a game against the Arizona Cardinals. It's been a disappointing season for the Bengals, who entered this contest at 5-10 and will miss the playoffs for the third consecutive year in 2025, but it's been a productive one from an individual standpoint for wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who has remained atop many people's list as the best at his position in the league.

In the first half on Sunday against the Cardinals, Chase was electric, hauling in four passes from Joe Burrow for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

In fact, with that performance, he etched his name into the NFL record books

“#Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase just became the first WR in NFL history to have 80+ catches, 1,000+ yards, and 7+ TDs in each of his first 5 NFL seasons,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Ja'Marr Chase has been among the best wide receivers in the league since he set foot in the NFL for his rookie season with the Bengals, and he's only continued to ascend since then, helping guide the Bengals to multiple deep playoff runs in the process.

Unfortunately, in recent years, the problem for Cincinnati has been the team's defense, which has been among the worst in the NFL for multiple seasons, a trend that continued this year.

In any case, after the Cardinals game, the Bengals will next take the field next week at home against the divisional rival Cleveland Browns for their final game of the year.