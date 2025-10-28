The Brooklyn Nets have been the NBA's worst team to start the season, and a historically bad defense has been at the center of their struggles. Through four games, the Nets have allowed 522 points (130.5 per game), the most in franchise history.

Brooklyn's 131.2 defensive rating ranks last in the NBA, 7.5 points below the 29th-ranked Phoenix Suns. The rebuilding squad has allowed opponents to shoot 53.7 percent from the field and 46.0 percent from three, ranking dead last in both categories.

Following Monday's 137-109 loss to the Houston Rockets, during which his team allowed 42 first-quarter points, head coach Jordi Fernandez was asked about the root of the Nets' defensive struggles.

“The energy that we've had at times, I need consistency and urgency. That's something that we cannot decide we're gonna do or not. It's a matter of who we want to be,” Fernandez said. “Giving up 42 points to start, it's not great. It's just unacceptable to take an NBA game for granted. Our guys are trying; they just don't know how much harder and focused they can do things… I think fouling is a big issue, which I'm not that concerned with, because I want the physicality. We've got to get better technique-wise. The rebounding has been an issue.

“Our coverages have been an issue, because you cannot halfway do it. You have to do it 100 percent. You have to be two feet in. If you have half your feet out, [it's not going to work]. And right now, we're trying, and we're just not there yet.”

Fernandez is attempting to implement one of the NBA's most aggressive defensive coverages.

Will Nets make changes to their defense after disastrous start?

The Nets blitzed 13.9% of the ball screens they defended last season, the highest rate in the NBA and the highest percentage by any team since the 2020-21 Miami Heat, according to ESPN and GeniusIQ. Fernandez has carried over that philosophy to this season and indicated he's committed to it long-term.

“The best teams in pick and roll are usually aggressive. At least according to last year, the two teams that were in the finals were aggressive. But obviously, we have to be able to execute different coverages,” the coach said on Friday.

However, this Nets roster has looked ill-equipped to execute Fernandez's vision.

Brooklyn's top two players are Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr., neither of which are known for their defensive effort or engagement. The team features three rookie point guards — Egor Demin, Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore. And none of its wings in the rotation to start the season — Ziaire Williams, Terance Mann, Noah Clowney, Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson — are regarded as high-level point of attack defenders.

With centers Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe blitzing or hedging on screens, one or more of the above players are positioned as the low man, responsible for rotating and defending the roller. Other times, the Nets have trapped the opposition's top player near halfcourt or in the post, relying on several rotations to recover and locate new matchups.

The system is a stark contrast to the switch-heavy scheme Brooklyn played before Fernandez's arrival.

“It's not like my first few years here, where it was just one-on-one defense and switching everything,” Thomas said during training camp. “This is more of a team defense. Everybody's gotta be on a string, but still gotta guard your yard, guard one on one.”

The results have been less than encouraging, with players failing to execute or missing rotations altogether. Through four games, the Nets have blocked an NBA-low three shots, two of which came during their season-opener. They rank 25th in steals (7.3 per game) and 21st in turnovers forced (14.8 per game).

Brooklyn's defense must improve if the team hopes to compete at a respectable level. However, the Nets can afford some growing pains during a tanking season if it helps their young players better understand Fernandez's system.

“We're working. The energy in the building every time we practice is really good. We just gotta go out there and do it possession after possession,” Fernandez said. “I believe they'll keep taking those steps. A lot of it is just a lack of experience. But we're gonna challenge them. The coaches are great, and we're gonna find a way to challenge them to sustain the focus every possession. It doesn't matter if you play for 20 seconds, 3 minutes, or 10 minutes; your attention to detail and effort have to be there. I know the guys will learn from this.”