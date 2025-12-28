The New York Giants on Saturday placed four players on season-ending injured reserve ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Headlining the list is left tackle Andrew Thomas, joined by center John Michael Schmitz, safety Tyler Nubin, and defensive lineman D.J. Davidson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After missing practice all week, New York ruled Thomas out for Week 17. He is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in the Giants’ 16-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Schmitz went through a similar process as the team initially listed him as questionable with a finger injury before downgrading him and moving him to injured reserve. A neck injury forced Nubin out, while Davidson’s neck and concussion concerns ended his season. League rules mandate a minimum four-week stay on injured reserve, which means all four players are finished for the season.

The loss of Thomas and Schmitz removes two starting offensive linemen from the lineup. Rookie Marcus Mbow will start at left tackle, while Austin Schlottmann will take over at center. Nubin, meanwhile, had remained a full-time starter during his second season. The 2024 second-round pick finishes the 2025 campaign with 78 tackles and two pass deflections. In coverage, he allowed a passer rating of 132.2 and four touchdowns as the nearest defender. Davidson’s New York career comes to a close after 47 appearances and four starts, with his rookie contract expiring in March.

Article Continues Below

To fill the four open roster spots, the Giants signed center Bryan Hudson, kicker Ben Sauls, defensive tackle Elijah Chatman, and safety Raheem Layne to the 53-man roster. Sauls recently made his NFL debut as a placekicker in last week’s loss to Minnesota. The team also elevated running back and kickoff returner Dante Miller and tight end Zach Davidson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

The roster moves come with substantial stakes attached to New York's Week 17 contest. The Giants enter the game at 2-13, matching Las Vegas record, with both teams currently on a nine-game losing streak. New York holds a 37.6% chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, compared to the Raiders’ 36.2%, according to ESPN Analytics. A loss against the Raiders would raise the Giants’ odds to 73%, while a win would drop them to 6%. The matchup will be the first time in NFL history that two teams on nine-game losing streaks meet in the same season, per the Elias Sports Bureau.