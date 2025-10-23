The Brooklyn Nets enter the 2025-26 campaign with historically low expectations. They looked the part of a tanking team during Wednesday's season-opener. Jordi Fernandez's squad fell 136-117 to a Charlotte Hornets team that also projects to be one of the worst in the league.

The new-look Nets put forth a putrid defensive effort before a sellout crowd at Spectrum Center, allowing the Hornets to shoot 48-of-90 (53 percent) from the field and 17-of-36 (47 percent) from three. They were outscored 18-0 in fastbreak points during the first half and 23-5 for the game.

“When we faced adversity, we all went separate ways. And I have to figure out the way to keep us together and be better,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “This is the NBA. [Adversity] usually happens, and [staying together] is how you come back in games. That's how you fight back, and we didn't. I’m the first one to be disappointed at myself and try to figure it out.”

The Nets' effort and communication defending in transition were abysmal last night. Players jogging back during the first half of the first game of the season. Did not look like a team that wanted to be out there. pic.twitter.com/arXd8x5m1w — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 23, 2025

The Nets exceeded expectations for much of last season, often outworking more talented opponents.

Nets defense non-existent during blowout loss to Hornets in season-opener

However, they looked disinterested on defense in Charlotte, routinely getting beaten at the point of attack, falling asleep on weakside rotations, and jogging back in transition.

“We had a game plan where we had to do things in a certain way, and 5-23 on fastbreak points, and we didn’t defend the rim, we couldn’t defend the three-point line. So all those things that go with [knowing your personnel],” Fernandez said. “I know this is the first game, and at some point, there’s a lot of emotions, but we’re just doing things with no purpose, just running around. You run around hard, but you gotta know exactly what the call is, what your positioning is.”

While the Hornets ran the Nets out of the gym in transition, they were equally effective in the halfcourt. Charlotte scored 110.8 points per 100 halfcourt plays, per CleaningTheGlass. Brandon Miller led the charge with 25 points, while LaMelo Ball added 20 and Miles Bridges chipped in 18.

Meanwhile, the Nets' offense was nothing to write home about. Brooklyn shot 39-of-88 (44 percent) and 15-of-40 (35 percent) from three with 25 assists and 17 turnovers.

Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. struggled during their first game as the team's lead offensive duo. Thomas posted 15 points on 2-of-9 shooting with two assists and two turnovers, while Porter Jr. added 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field and 2-of-7 from three. The pairing was equally disastrous on defense, both finishing a team-worst minus-19.

Fernandez benched Thomas and Porter Jr. for most of the third quarter, the only frame Brooklyn won.

“This is the game of basketball. If you don’t score, it’s hard to win. If your best scorers don’t score, it’s going to be a tough night. But you still got to give yourself a chance,” Fernandez said. “I don’t care if Mike and CT have a rough night, we still have to fight and maybe double team more and hustle and run an offensive rebound and we still got to be there to try to fight for the game. It cannot be like, ‘Oh, they didn’t score, we lost.’ It doesn’t work that way.

“Always give yourself a chance, no matter what. So, they gotta do their jobs. Shots sometimes are going to go in or not, but I don’t care about that. Just take the right shots, make the right plays and have a positive impact.”

Rookie Ben Saraf started at point guard, with fellow rookie Egor Demin returning from a foot injury. The Israeli floor general posted eight points on 2-of-7 shooting in 20 minutes. He added seven rebounds with four assists and zero turnovers.

Meanwhile, Demin posted 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two turnovers in 22 minutes. He knocked down four of his six field goal attempts, all of which were threes.