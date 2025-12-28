Aaron Rodgers is showing how much he appreciates his offensive linemen this holiday season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback gifted his O-line a Can-Am Maverick side-by-side vehicle. The vehicles retail at about $20,000, and according to the dealership, Rodgers purchased 11 of them, making the Super Bowl champion walk out of the dealership with at tab over $200,000.

“This Christmas, Aaron Rodgers gave his offensive line the gift of horsepower,” wrote the dealership. “Safe to say, it delivered. Merry Christmas from Mosites Motorsports.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@mositesmotorsports/photo/7588221435286408478?

The dealership posted another video of them loading all five vehicles into a truck for delivery and shared some behind-the-scenes content in how everything came together.

“Behind the scenes at Mosites. The night before Christmas Eve, getting everything dialed in for Aaron Rodgers’ O-Line delivery. A lot of work goes into moments like this,” the dealership captioned the video.

“Arod definitely got the best gift any quarterback could get his men!” a fan wrote in the comment section.

The official Instagram account for the Steelers posted a video of the NFL stars walking into the facility to pick up their gift. Several of them hugged and thanked Rodgers for the generous gift with big smiles on their faces. Towards the end of the video, the players took the vehicles out for a joy ride with Rodgers sitting in the passenger seat.

Fans loved the happiness the Steelers players displayed when receiving the gift from Rodgers.

“Best way to make bring the homies back to childhood feelings of adventure and joy,” a fan wrote in the comment section.

“Best quarterback ever, best teammate ever, what can’t Rodgers do?” one fan asked.

Rodgers' gift follows Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott giving back to the Cowboys staff, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gifted his O-line a Hublot watch, Beats Studio Pro headphones, a Full Swing KIT — an indoor golf simulator — Oakley Meta HSTN AI sunglasses, a Rimowa aluminum suitcase, and an Aventon e-bike. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, gifted his offensive linemen “a quarter of a cow” according to Alysha Monet, wife of OT Alec Anderson, as well as a steak searer.