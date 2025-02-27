The Brooklyn Nets had a clear offensive strategy to start the 2024-25 season: they let it fly from three, and it worked. Jordi Fernandez's squad ranked fifth in the NBA in three-point attempts (40.9 per game) and fourth in three-point percentage (38.8) while posting a 9-11 record over their first 20 games.

However, those numbers regressed following a roster shakeup that saw the team part with Dennis Schroder, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Ben Simmons.

While the Nets had posted a 7-3 record over their last 10 games entering Wednesday's Oklahoma City Thunder matchup, they held the league's second-worst offense during the stretch. Their declining three-point volume (33.5 attempts per game – 28th) and efficiency (30.4 percent – 30th) were central to those struggles.

“It's frustrating because I'm asking, begging these guys to be ready to shoot,” Fernandez said before the Thunder matchup. “If you don't shoot a catch-and-shoot three that somebody created for you, or you made the effort to create, that's not being a great teammate. We just have to be ready. I'd rather take a catch-and-shoot three than a turnover and if we miss a three, we'll be able to offensive rebound. So I want our players just to be ready to do it.”

Expand Tweet

The Nets heard Fernandez's pleas as they snapped out of their three-point struggles during a 129-121 loss to the Thunder. Brooklyn set a franchise record with 61 attempts, converting 23 (38 percent) while nearly upsetting the Western Conference's top team.

Nets set franchise record for three-point attempts during loss to Thunder

Fernandez took extra measures pregame to ensure his players reached his desired three-point volume.

“When we broke down the huddle right before the game started, he said if we don’t get up 45 [threes] then he’s benching the whole team, or whoever plays in the game. So at least we won’t be benched next game,” Ziaire Williams said with a laugh postgame. “[The gameplan was] really just trap SGA, make everything hard for him and shoot threes. If I had a dollar for every time they say shoot a damn three, I’d be a freaking millionaire. Coach just wants us to shoot, shoot, shoot, and shoot again. He doesn’t care if you’re contested, he doesn’t care if you missed 10 in a row, he wants you to shoot that 11th.”

Williams, who has shot 13-of-33 (39.4 percent) from three over four games post-All-Star break, noted that the message from Brooklyn's coaching staff has taken some getting used to.

“Sometimes I’m like fighting with them like, ‘I don’t think that’s a good shot.’ But they’re like, ‘Man, shoot it! We don’t care! Just shoot it!’” he said. “But it’s a blessing. I’d rather have a coach tell me to shoot the bad ones than have a coach that’s like, ‘Uh, don’t shoot that one.’ It’s the most free I’ve felt in a real long time, honestly. Just being out there, not thinking, and just letting the instincts come into play.”

Expand Tweet

Wednesday's loss showed how winning the math game at the three-point line can allow the Nets to punch above their weight.

Down three starters in Cam Thomas, D'Angelo Russell and Nic Claxton, Brooklyn shot 15-of-30 from distance on their way to a 15-point halftime lead over Oklahoma City. They led by 13 late in the third quarter and into the fourth before the Thunder roared back.

Expand Tweet

Fernandez hopes his players will carry the performance over to their final 25 games as they push for the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot.

“The reality is, a catch-and-shoot three is way better than a turnover. So we have to buy into [it],” the head coach said. “Can we shoot 61 every game? No, we are not gonna be able to, but we've experienced it. We get in trouble when we play too slow or when we turn it over, and we pass up shots, we don't shoot the ball. So I thought that it was good to see that we are capable of doing it, and now I want to see more times. I want to see that 45-plus [attempts] many, many times, hopefully every game, all the way through to the end of the season.”