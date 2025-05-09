Monday's NBA Draft Lottery will be among the most consequential events in Brooklyn Nets history. The team announced on Friday that head coach Jordi Fernandez will serve as its representative in Chicago.

Following a 26-56 campaign, the Nets hold the sixth-best lottery odds, giving them a 9.0 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick. They will have a 37.2 percent chance of jumping into the top four and a 58.94 percent chance of picking 6-8. The worst-case scenario of falling to ninth or 10th will have a 3.83 percent probability.

Monday will mark the Nets' first lottery appearance since 2010. How has their luck been in the past?

Analyzing Nets' draft lottery history ahead of Monday's drawing

The Nets have picked in the lottery 12 times in their franchise's history. Of those appearances, they remained at their pre-lottery position seven times, moved up three times and fell three times.

They held the lottery's top odds during their last appearance in 2010 but fell to No. 3, missing out on John Wall and selecting Derrick Favors. Their most significant move-up came in 2000, when they jumped from seventh to No. 1, where they selected Kenyon Martin. They also held the lottery's top odds in 1987 and landed the No. 1 pick, which they used to select Derrick Coleman.

This year's draft offers Brooklyn an opportunity to land a homegrown star, something the franchise has lacked throughout its time in the NBA.

The Nets have drafted in the top ten 16 times. Those players have combined for just seven All-Star selections with the team, the most recent being Brook Lopez (2013) and Kenyon Martin (2004). Buck Williams, who the Nets selected third overall in 1981, is the franchise's only top-10 pick to make multiple All-Star appearances.

Duke phenom Cooper Flagg headlines this year's draft, with Rutgers' Dylan Harper considered the consensus No. 2 pick. Draft analysts widely consider Rutgers' Ace Bailey and Baylor's VJ Edgecombe the next two highest-ranked prospects.

The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets hold the lottery's top-three odds, giving each a 14.0 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick. The New Orleans Pelicans (12.5 percent) and Philadelphia 76ers (10.5 percent) sit in fourth and fifth, respectively, ahead of the Nets in sixth.