There are just over six weeks until the 2025 NBA Draft. This upcoming week 75 different draft prospects will be in attendance for the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Illinois, as another group of 45 prospects will also be in the same city for the NBA G League Elite Camp. It is officially draft season, and with the NBA Draft Lottery set to take place on Monday, May 12, there is no better time to release my first NBA Draft Big Board of the year.

Who will end up with the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft? Whoever NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum reveals on Monday with the top selection from the lottery will ultimately land Duke freshman Cooper Flagg.

Since the 2024 NBA Draft, Flagg has been viewed as the consensus top prospect for 2025. Every team in the league probably would have selected him before Zaccharie Risacher in this past year's draft.

Flagg may not have the height of Victor Wembanyama or the athleticism of Anthony Edwards, but he is a generational talent in his own way between his craftiness at the forward position and his ability to make those around him better. Not to mention, Flagg is an elite scorer off the dribble that has current NBA players already shaking their heads watching him play.

As international league regular seasons conclude in the coming weeks and prospects get to showcase their skills in front of NBA personnel, these rankings are set to change multiple times over the next six weeks. However, heading into all the events set to unfold in Chicago, it is becoming clear who the top prospects in this year's NBA Draft class are.

Of course, all of this could change between now and the NCAA's withdrawal deadline, which is on May 28. In today's age of NIL agendas being pushed, several potential first-round and second-round picks will end up heading back to college. Those who ultimately decide to do so will first get feedback from NBA personnel in Chicago this upcoming week.

Based on early evaluations and observations, as well as feedback and opinions from scouts, team executives, and others around the league, here is ClutchPoints' 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0 and Top 100 rankings.

1. Cooper Flagg – Duke – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 19.2 PTS, 7.5 RPG, 4.2 AST, 48.1 FG%, 38.5 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'9″, Weight: 209 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11”

Flagg will be the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft for various reasons. Aside from his playmaking abilities as a point-forward, Flagg has a winner's mentality every time he steps foot on the court. Whether it is on offense or defense, he will always give maximum effort to put his team in a position to win.

The best part about Flagg is that he's not all that emotional of a player. Instead, he uses his skill to elevate those around him rather than get into it with other players on the court. Scouts and executives around the league have been enamored by Flagg since he participated on the USA Basketball Select Team last summer.

“There was a point during those games being played in Las Vegas that Coop was better than some of those NBA guys,” one Eastern Conference scout told ClutchPoints of Flagg's participation with USA Basketball. “If he goes to one of those losing teams, he's going to immediately pull them from the depths of the standings. If he goes to a winning team, he instantly makes them a playoff threat.

“It is all strengths and no glaring weakness with this kid. He is one of those prospects where being an All-Star is his floor.”

Almost every team around the league feels the same about Flagg and his upside as an 18-year-old combo forward who can do anything on the court. He will be the face of the franchise for whatever team is lucky enough to draft him.

2. Ace Bailey – Rutgers – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 30 games, 17.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 34.6 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

Ace Bailey's length, athleticism, and high potential make him the second-best prospect in ClutchPoints' 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0. When the ball is in his hands, good things happen. Bailey has an explosive first step and will be an instant source of scoring during his rookie season on the wing.

Whether or not he can shoot from deep consistently is the big question, as he was streaky at times during his one season at Rutgers due to questionable shot selection and forcing jumpers. Even so, he still projects to be a high-level scorer with plenty of room to grow as he gets stronger and builds his frame.

Teams always look for athletic, lengthy wings who can play any position. That is what one organization is going to get with Bailey right away.

3. Dylan Harper – Rutgers – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 29 games, 19.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 48.4 FG%, 33.3 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 228 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

Despite not making the NCAA Tournament, Rutgers had two of the best NBA prospects on their roster. In addition to Bailey, the Scarlet Knights had Dylan Harper as their leading scorer. Not only is Harper a lefty combo guard who can play on or off the ball, but he is poised and isn't selfish whatsoever.

He is comfortable navigating ball screens, he makes the right decisions in pick-and-roll sets, and Harper tends to control the pace of play despite not always being a lead guard. That is what makes him a special player and potential star heading into the NBA, as the league continues to evolve into one where having shooting guards and small forwards that can initiate the offense makes teams championship contenders.

Dylan, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, has winning in his blood. The 19-year-old has a really good chance of following in his father's footsteps and taking a team on a championship journey down the line.

4. VJ Edgecombe – Baylor – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 15.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.0 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

When it comes to putting the ball on the floor and playing one-on-one, VJ Edgecombe is the best scorer off the dribble in this draft class. He is not afraid to be physical with the ball in his hands, and Edgecombe is always attacking the rim instead of settling for pull-up jumpers. The Baylor product is the best highlight player in the NBA Draft due to his ability to soar well above the hoop.

Although he is not the same mold of player as these two, there are glaring similarities between Edgecombe's game and that of All-Stars like Anthony Edwards and Donovan Mitchell. All three players look to attack downhill, and they have a variety of moves with the ball in their hands to get high-percentage shots off in the paint despite not being the tallest players on the court.

If Edgecombe can continue to work on and improve his 3-point jumper, he will be well on his way to becoming an NBA All-Star.

5. Jeremiah Fears – Oklahoma – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 34 games, 17.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 43.4 FG%, 28.4 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 182 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4″

Jeremiah Fears has shot up NBA Draft boards across the league since the start of 2025. Since he is still only 18 years old and possesses potential as a lead guard, teams are viewing Fears as a potential star in the making.

As Oklahoma's lead guard, Fears always looked comfortable and was never thrown out of rhythm on offense. He always tends to have a plan for what to do with the ball, and his ability to get inside the paint and past his initial defender is well above average. Although Fears possesses a lot of upside, he is a little bit of a risk because whoever takes him will do so hoping to develop him further.

Any team in need of a guard who can create scoring opportunities in the mid-range area and create space in isolation sets will have a lot of interest in Fears as their point guard of the future.

6. Tre Johnson – Texas – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 19.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 42.7 FG%, 39.7 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 189 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

No matter where Tre Johnson is on the court, he can knock down a shot at a high rate. Standing 6'6″ on the wing, Johnson proved to be one of the best pure freshman scorers from the perimeter in the NCAA this season. Johnson is just a pure bucket-getter, and he will look to score immediately during his rookie season both as a catch-and-shoot threat and someone who can pull up off the dribble.

The key question that needs to be answered is whether Johnson has what it takes to be a point guard at the NBA level. There is no doubt that he can score with the best of them, but whether he can help facilitate an offense is something many scouts and executives want to discover more about Johnson.

Immediate scoring and offense production are what any team in the lottery will get from the Texas freshman.

7. Khaman Maluach – Duke – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 39 games, 8.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 71.2 FG%, 25.0 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7'2″, Weight: 250 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5″

The best center in the 2025 NBA Draft is Khaman Maluach, Flagg's teammate at Duke. In his freshman season, Maluach displayed his athleticism as a 7'2″ center, and he always seemed to be in sync with the playmakers on his team.

That is an important attribute he will carry with him as a young big man into the NBA, as most centers that jump from college to the league tend to have an adjustment period where they need to understand some of the nuances of pick-and-roll play. This isn't relevant to Maluach, as he will be able to play and find success right away.

As far as defense goes, he is obviously an elite rim protector and should immediately become one of the best shot blockers in the NBA. Like so many of the players inside the top 10 of the NBA Draft Big Board, Maluach still has a ton of untapped potential. He could become a well-versed center who can spread the court to the extent where he starts knocking down perimeter jumpers. There were flashes of this at Duke.

Growing up as a soccer player, Maluach possesses excellent footwork for someone of his size, and he is not as flimsy as other collegiate big men in this draft class. While there is still a lot of room to grow, the foundation is there for Maluach to have a strong floor in this league. He was the anchor of a Duke team that was one of the best in the nation defensively, and he can do the same in the NBA.

8. Derik Queen – Maryland – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 36 games, 16.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%

Position: C, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 249 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1″

Whereas Maluach is labeled as a defensive prospect who can be an elite shot blocker right away, Derik Queen is perhaps the more well-rounded center regarding his impact on offense. Between his length and strength in the low post, Queen looks to be the type of big man who could pair with another center, similar to Evan Mobley next to Jarrett Allen in Cleveland.

The main reason for this is that Queen is a strong rebounder and likes to finish in a lot of different ways on offense. While he tends to play in the paint and around the rim, Queen isn't afraid to pick out certain matchups on the perimeter and create mismatches for his opponents. He has the tools to continue working on his jump shot and find success as a shooting threat outside of the paint.

Whether or not Queen ends up being a top-10 pick will come down to whether teams trust him on defense, an area where he seemed to show some lapses at Maryland. Teams will want to learn more about his willingness to meet certain conditioning levels and work on his defensive awareness.

9. Kasparas Jakucionis – Illinois – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 52.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7″

It wouldn't be surprising to see Kasparas Jakucionis rise into the top five of this year's draft class between now and the NBA Draft in June. NBA personnel constantly rave about Jakucionis' playmaking abilities, with some labeling him the best pure guard this year. No matter what team he ends up with, the Illinois product will find success getting his teammates involved and running an offense at his pace.

Like most guards coming from Europe, Jakucionis has a preferred tempo in mind when orchestrating his offense, and he is rarely sped up. However, turnovers were a problem for him in his only season at Illinois. At the NBA level, most of these turnovers will be cut down, as having better teammates who are ready to receive the ball will increase his assist numbers.

Can Jakucionis score? This is a big question surrounding the Lithuania guard, as his abysmal shooting numbers from the perimeter are somewhat of a concern for a lead guard entering the NBA. Think of a hybrid between Goran Dragic and Austin Reaves when dissecting Jakucionis' game. Several teams inside the top 10 have a need for this type of player.

10. Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina – Sophomore

2024-25 Stats: 32 games, 16.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 58.6 FG%, 26.5 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

The first non-freshman to appear in the NBA Draft Big Board 1.0 is Collin Murray-Boyles from South Carolina. Not only is he a power forward who can punish smaller opponents in the paint, but Murray-Boyles proved to be a very capable facilitator on the perimeter this past year despite his assist numbers not necessarily suggesting this.

Overall, there isn't one thing that really sticks out about Murray-Boyles' game. He does a lot of little things well, and he has the length to become a solid two-way threat at either forward position. However, his jumper needs some work, and he did force action at times that led to sloppy turnovers.

Defensively, Murray-Boyles projects to be the type of player who can be a jack of all trades in the sense that he can realistically guard any position. He held his own against taller players in the SEC this year. Murray-Boyles' range in this year's NBA Draft is shaping up to be anywhere in the 10-20 range.

11. Kon Knueppel – Duke – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 39 games, 14.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 47.9 FG%, 40.6 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

Kon Knueppel enters the NBA Draft as one of the best shooting wings. The 19-year-old shot 40.6 percent from 3-point range this season at Duke, and he proved that he can be a playmaker by getting to his spots in the mid-range to create scoring opportunities. This is something that impressed a lot of scouts during Duke's run to the Final Four.

What makes Knueppel a lock to be a lottery selection is his poise. He just looks confident anywhere on offense, and good things happen when he is aggressive. Although it doesn't always look pretty, Knueppel has a knack for getting to the rim and finishing through contact. The Duke wing has a high understanding of where to be on the court at all times, which makes him one of the safest picks for a team needing a secondary offensive weapon.

12. Jase Richardson – Michigan State – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 36 games, 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 49.3 FG%, 41.2 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6″

Jase Richardson is the son of Jason Richardson, who played 13 seasons in the NBA with five different teams — spending six seasons with the Golden State Warriors. Although he is not the same athlete as his father, Jase proved to be an efficient combo guard as a freshman who doesn't always need the ball in his hands to make his offense better.

As far as his character goes, teams will fall in love with Richardson when they meet him in person. His positive energy and basketball knowledge are why he finds himself as one of the top guards in the 2025 NBA Draft. It also helps that Richardson is a very confident shooter who thrives in pick-and-roll sets as a primary ball handler.

NBA teams are always looking for guards who can shoot from the perimeter and also take care of the basketball. Those are two of Richardson's main strengths, which is why he will be able to contribute right away during his rookie season.

13. Nolan Traore – France (Saint-Quentin – LNB)

2024-25 Stats: 40 games, 11.9 PTS, 4.8 AST, 40.9 FG%, 31.4 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8″

Nolan Traore is one of several French prospects who will go in the first round of this year's draft. Speed and craftiness with the ball are two things that stick out about Traore's ability to lead an offense, especially when it comes to attacking angles in isolation situations. In doing so, he opens up plenty of space for easy-looking jumpers in the mid-range area.

That is why Jamal Murray comes to mind as a comparison in terms of a similar style of play on offense.

While he has not had the best of seasons in France, Traore is still a prospect scouts continue to be high on because of the upside he possesses as an offensive playmaker. Despite being 18, Traore's understanding of how to lead an offense as a point guard makes him look like a veteran on the floor at times. Traore could be a steal should he fall out of the top 10.

14. Noa Essengue – France (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL)

2024-25 Stats: 47 games, 10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 51.6 FG%, 27.0 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 198 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11”

Zaccharie Risacher was a late riser on NBA Draft boards entering the pre-draft process last season and ultimately went first overall after standout performances down the stretch run of his season in France. Noa Essengue is following a similar trajectory, as he's having a strong finish to the season with Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany.

He has shot over 50 percent from the floor since the start of March while also increasing his 3-point shooting output. Essengue is one of the youngest players in the draft class but has the physicality and size of a modern-day NBA All-Star. Whether or not he can reach this level of success is dependent on his ability to adapt.

At 6'10” and playing like a guard at times, Essengue could be a mismatch should he develop a stronger handle and overall feel for the game entering the NBA. The tools are there for Essengue to develop into a key two-way weapon moving forward, which is why he is labeled as a prospect with one of the highest upsides in this NBA Draft class.

15. Egor Demin – BYU – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 10.6 PTS, 5.5 AST, 3.9 REB, 41.2 FG%, 27.3 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'9″, Weight: 203 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

Standing 6'9″ with a reported 7-foot wingspan, Egor Demin is one of the bigger guards inside the top 20 of this year's NBA Draft. Demin's playmaking abilities off the dribble speak for themselves, as he is always looking to get his teammates involved on offense. He also collapses defenses with his ability to drive down the lane, opening up scoring opportunities for his team on the perimeter.

Demin is a player who gives it his all on both ends of the court. Although he is not the most talented finisher on offense, he has the capability to score around the rim with his smooth touch. Overall, Demin's early value on offense projects to be his playmaking and passing.

While he has a high understanding of where to be and what to do with the ball, Demin's overall potential has been questioned at times. Is he just a taller, pass-first type of guard, or can Demin step into his own and become a three-level scorer who isn't always looking to pass?

16. Asa Newell – Georgia – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 29.2 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

In one season at Georgia, Asa Newell proved to be an elite athlete, always flying around the rim on offense. Whether it is for a putback dunk or coming off a pick-and-roll for a lob, Newell has the explosiveness NBA teams are looking for in power forwards. Newell wasn't a traditional center in college, as he drew a lot of attention as a slasher and cutter off the ball on offense.

Any team needing athleticism in their frontcourt and a change-of-pace big man capable of running up and down the floor in transition will have interest in Newell. There is still plenty of room for him to grow physically, making Newell a really solid first-round prospect.

17. Will Riley – Illinois – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 35 games, 12.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 42.3 FG%, 32.6 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8″

As a five-star athlete next to Jakucionis, Will Riley made a name for himself at Illinois for being an aggressive scorer who hunts for shots on the wing and isn't afraid to become the lead playmaker for his team. Without the ball in his hands, Riley constantly moves and searches for open space. When he gets the ball back, Riley is in attack mode and isn't afraid to take his opponents all the way to the rim.

Offense is Riley's strong suit. Whether or not the confidence and strength he displays as a scorer translate to his defensive awareness and will to succeed on that end of the court is a question surrounding the Illinois product. His height is an obvious advantage, as Riley would be picked on for his underwhelming defense if he were smaller.

Wherever Riley ends up, he is a draft prospect who will need some time to learn a new system and become comfortable as a player who isn't always attacking with a score-first mentality. Working on his passing and playing off the ball will be the next evolution of Riley's game.

18. Nique Clifford – Colorado State – Senior

2024-25 Stats: 36 games, 18.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 49.6 FG%, 37.7 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8″

There is always at least one prospect in every draft class who flies up big boards across the league and that teams fall in love with after getting to see or spend time with him in person. That player this year is Nique Clifford from Colorado State, as he checks off all the boxes for what teams are looking for in key secondary talents.

Clifford is the definition of a player who can come in and immediately contribute to a playoff-contending team, and that is because of his versatility. Not only can Clifford defend multiple positions, but he gives maximum effort every single possession on both sides of the court. No player will work harder when on the floor than Clifford, and that speaks volumes to his leadership abilities.

Multiple teams are going to be interested in drafting Clifford because of everything he can do on the court. Much like how Jalen Williams shot up draft boards in 2022 after his performances at the NBA Draft Combine as a mid-major player, expect the same for the Colorado State product.

19. Danny Wolf – Michigan – Junior

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 13.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 33.6 3P%

Position: PF/C, Height: 7'0″, Weight: 250 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1″

As the NCAA season progressed, Danny Wolf's draft stock continued to increase. It's not every day that you see a 7-footer be able to initiate his team's offense and go from perimeter to paint, but that is exactly Wolf's game. He has excellent ball-handling skills for a big man and proved to be a lead playmaker for his team next to another center.

With more teams turning to lineups with two bigs, Wolf has the skills to make an impact right away. At the same time, some have said Wolf is a guard stuck in a big man's body, as he isn't all that great of a rim protector and shies away from contact in the paint.

Despite some inconsistencies in his game, Wolf is still a very intriguing prospect because of his size and ability to put the ball on the floor to make things happen on offense.

20. Liam McNeeley – UConn – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 27 games, 14.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 38.1 FG%, 31.7 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8″

If Liam McNeeley can perform well as a shooter in workouts with teams during the pre-draft process, he could be a lottery pick. However, McNeeley struggled to consistently prove he was a capable 3-point shooting threat in his one season at UConn. With time to grow and mature, the 6'8″ wing checks off multiple boxes for being a successful offensive talent with or without the ball in his hands.

Entering the draft combine, McNeeley's stock is anywhere from late lottery to late first round.

21. Thomas Sorber – Georgetown – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 14.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.0 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 16.2 3P%

Position: C, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 255 lbs, Wingspan: 7'4″

Thomas Sorber is one of the more underrated centers in this draft class, likely because his Georgetown Hoyas went only 18-16 this year. That is not because of Sorber, as the freshman big man was an excellent two-way center who set the tone on the interior for his team. Unfortunately, Sorber's season was cut short due to a foot injury, which could result in him slipping on some big boards.

He can fly as a lob threat on offense, and Sorber may be the best offensive rebounder entering the draft. If the 19-year-old can improve his footwork as a perimeter defender and work on his outside game, he will blossom into a starting-caliber center.

22. Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida- Senior

2024-25 Stats: 39 games, 18.3 PTS, 4.2 AST, 3.7 REB, 44.8 FG%, 38.6 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 189 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4″

Walter Clayton Jr. is a household name after leading Florida to a national championship. So many have pinpointed Stephen Curry as Clayton's comparison, but that's disrespectful to both the future Hall of Famer and Clayton due to the expectations being placed on him. Instead, the Florida guard is much more comparable to Deron Williams and Jalen Brunson, with shades of Jamal Murray in his game off the dribble.

No matter where he is on the floor, Clayton is a scoring threat from the perimeter. While some will label him as undersized, he isn't afraid of contact and sets the tone for his team's offensive attack. On defense, the questions surrounding Clayton will be whether he can hold his own, especially when put in pick-and-roll situations.

Near the end of the first round, any team wanting to add a 3-point shooting weapon and scoring to their roster will be thrilled to welcome in Clayton, who brings championship experience with him.

23. Carter Bryant – Arizona – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 37.1 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 220 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

Carter Bryant is one of the draft prospects who could ultimately decide to withdraw and return to college based on what happens in the coming weeks during the pre-draft process. Although he has gone up draft boards across the league due to his athleticism and 3-point potential, Bryant is still very raw when it comes to actually proving himself on the floor.

The potential is obviously there for him, but the bottom line is Bryant hasn't played enough for scouts to know what kind of impact he could make. Another year of college hoops would be advantageous to Bryant, as he could instantly become a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft due to his high potential.

Standing 6'8″ with a reported 7'0″ wingspan, Bryant looks to be exactly what teams are looking for on the wing.

24. Yaxel Lendeborg – UAB – Senior

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 17.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 52.2 FG%, 35.7 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'9″, Weight: 240 lbs, Wingspan: 7'3″

Another prospect, like Nique Clifford, who has flown under the radar is Yaxel Lendeborg from UAB. Lendeborg is a baller. He can fill many different positions on the court, he can rebound with the best of players, and he is a very versatile defender. At 6'9″ with a reported 7'3″ wingspan, Lendeborg has the potential to be a two-way factor in the NBA.

He is also an above-average athlete, which helps Lendeborg be more than just a traditional power forward. If you put a guard on him, he simply uses his size in the paint. If you put a big man on him, Lendeborg uses his speed to blow past them.

Length and speed stand out about the UAB product's game, and he is already beginning to turn some heads entering the pre-draft process.

25. Ben Saraf – Israel (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL)

2024-25 Stats: 45 games, 12.2 PTS, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7″

Ben Saraf is not an above-average athlete, which is why why he is considered a low first-round prospect. However, Saraf makes up for his lack of explosiveness with smart decision-making as a primary ball handler in pick-and-roll sets. He also isn't afraid to look for scoring opportunities coming off screens as a primary playmaker.

Teams want to learn more about Saraf's defensive instincts and if he can consistently hit jumpers from the perimeter.

26. Joan Beringer – France (Cedevita Olimpija – ABA)

2024-25 Stats: 54 games, 5.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 61.8 FG%

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 236 lbs, Wingspan: 7'3″

There is a lot to like about Joan Beringer's upside as a lengthy 18-year-old with an insanely high motor. The only reason he is playing basketball is because he became too big to play soccer, as Beringer has only played organized basketball for three years.

With an explosive first step and the size to impact the game at multiple angles, Beringer has gone from a prospect nobody knew about to one that could go in the middle of the lottery. NBA teams are always seeking high-potential frontcourt talents that they can develop and mold how they see fit. That describes Beringer perfectly entering the pre-draft process.

27. Noah Penda – France (Le Mans Sarthe – LNB)

2024-25 Stats: 32 games, 10.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 34.7 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 229 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

Unlike many international prospects who enter the draft as teenagers, Noah Penda waited a few years and is now 20 years old. This has helped him mature as a basketball player, as scouts have watched Penda become a much stronger defender and display his versatility playing with or without the ball on offense.

There is a lot of potential for Penda to be an immediate 3-and-D factor in the NBA, and the clear improvements he's made as a 3-point shooter compared to last season further prove this expectation. While still young, Penda can provide stability on a team's bench early in his career rather than solely focusing on his development behind the scenes.

28. Drake Powell – North Carolina – Freshman

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 48.3 FG%, 37.9 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7″

Drake Powell is like Carter Bryant in the sense that he's an unproven freshman wanting an early look at the NBA Draft process before deciding on his collegiate future. As a freshman, Powell knocked down his 3-point shots at a 38 percent rate, and he showed flashes of his high-level defensive instincts, disrupting passing lanes off the ball.

Although he doesn't look to be a traditional one-and-done type of player who could go in the lottery, Powell has the potential to be a versatile wing at the next level. He just needs more time to prove himself as an all-around threat.

29. Hugo Gonzalez – Spain (Real Madrid – Liga ACB)

2024-25 Stats: 58 games, 3.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 41.8 FG%, 29.6 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 295 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

Despite not playing much with Real Madrid, Hugo Gonzalez is projected to be a first-round pick in this year's draft because of his explosiveness and physicality as a shooting guard. Gonzalez invites contact when driving to the rim, and he is a strong finisher in the lane. He may not be a great 3-point shooter, but Gonzalez understands how to break apart a defense, especially in pick-and-roll sets.

On defense, his length and lateral quickness stand out, allowing him to switch onto different opponents on the perimeter. This should translate to the NBA. Gonzalez is definitely one of the more intriguing international players in this draft class.

30. Rasheer Fleming – Saint Joseph's – Junior

2024-25 Stats: 35 games, 14.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 53.1 FG%, 39.0 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'9″, Weight: 240 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5″

When you watch Rasheer Fleming play, it's hard not to be wowed by his bounce and athleticism. Fleming can fly through the air. That was on display this season for Saint Joseph's, as he became a much better shot blocker on defense coming over from the help side. On offense, Fleming proved that he can knock down shots from the perimeter, which adds a layer to his game since he can blow past defenders who close out too hard.

Overall, he is viewed as an elite roll-man off pick-and-roll sets who will throw down every lob coming his way. Early in his NBA career, Fleming will be utilized as a defender who can create havoc with his length and athleticism. Whether or not that translates to a complete offensive game is yet to be seen.

31. Maxime Raynaud – Stanford – Senior

Position: C, Height: 7'1″, Weight: 250 lbs, Wingspan: 7'3″

32. Kam Jones – Marquette – Senior

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7″

33. Adou Thiero – Arkansas – Junior

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 220 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

34. Boogie Fland – Arkansas – Freshman

Position: PG, Height: 6'2″, Weight: 180 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5″

35. Labaron Philon – Alabama – Freshman

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 177 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

36. Tehaad Pettiford – Auburn – Freshman

Position: PG, Height: 6'1″, Weight: 170 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

37. Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton – Senior

Position: C, Height: 7'2″, Weight: 252 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5″

38. Isaiah Evan – Duke – Freshman

Position: SF, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 180 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

39. Johni Broome – Auburn – Senior

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 247 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1″

40. Bogoljub Markovic – Serbia (KK Mega – ABA)

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

41. Alex Condon – Florida – Sophomore

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

42. Chaz Lanier – Tennessee – Senior

Position: SG, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

43. Tyrese Proctor – Duke – Junior

Position: PG, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7″

44. Alex Toohey – Australia (Sydney Kings – NBL)

Position: SF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 223 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11”

45. Koby Brea – Kentucky – Senior

Position: SG, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7'3″

46. Dink Pate – NBA G League (Mexico City Capitanes)

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

47. Michael Ruzic – Croatia (Club Joventut Badalona – Liga ACB)

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 223 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1″

48. Milos Uzan – Houston – Junior

Position: PG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

49. Rocco Zikarsky – Australia (Brisbane Bullets – NBL)

Position: C, Height: 7'3″, Weight: 227 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6″

50. Izan Almansa – Spain (Perth Wildcats – NBL)

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1″

51. Mouhamed Faye – Senegal (Pallacanestro Reggiana – LBA)

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 220 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5″

52. Darrion Williams – Texas Tech – Junior

Position: SF, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

53. Hunter Sallis – Wake Forest – Senior

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 179 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

54. Alijah Martin – Florida – Senior

Position: SG, Height: 6'2″, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7″

55. Eric Dixon – Villanova – Senior

Position: PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11”

56. Mark Sears – Alabama – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6'1″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: 6'2″

57. Miles Byrd – San Diego State – Junior

Position: SG, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

58. Vladislav Goldin – Michigan – Senior

Position: C, Height: 7'1″, Weight: 250 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

59. Sion James – Duke – Senior

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 220 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

NBA Draft Big Board 1.0: #61-100

60. Karter Knox – Arkansas – Freshman

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 220 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

61. Cedric Coward – Washington State – Senior

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2″

62. Neoklis Avdalas – Greece (Peristeri Athens B.C. – HEBA A1)

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 187 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8″

63. Jamir Watkins – Florida State – Senior

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 211 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11”

64. Malique Lewis – Trinidad and Tobago (South East Melbourne Phoenix – NBL)

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1″

65. John Tonje – Wisconsin – Senior

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

66. Caleb Love – Arizona – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

67. Otega Oweh – Kentucky – Junior

Position: SG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

68. RJ Luis Jr. – St. John's – Junior

Position: SG, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8″

69. Ben Henshall – Australia (Perth Wildcats – NBL)

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

70. Kobe Sanders – Nevada – Senior

Position: SG, Height: 6'9″, Weight: 207 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

71. Javon Small – West Virginia – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

72. Nate Bittle – Oregon – Senior

Position: PF/C, Height: 7'0″, Weight: 220 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5″

73. PJ Haggerty – Memphis – Sophomore

Position: SG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 191 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

74. Grant Nelson – Alabama – Senior

Position: PF, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

75. Payton Sandfort – Iowa – Senior

Position: SG, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

76. Amari Williams – Kentucky – Senior

Position: C, Height: 7'0″, Weight: 262 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5″

77. Jalon Moore – Oklahoma – Senior

Position: SG, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2″

78. Micah Peavy – Georgetown – Senior

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 220 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

79. Max Shugla – VCU – Senior

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

80. Thierry Darlan – NBA G League (Delaware Blue Coats)

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 211 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1″

81. Hansen Yang – China (Qingdao Eagles – CBA)

Position: C, Height: 7'2″, Weight: 250 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5″

82. Ousmane N'Diaye – Senegal (Baskonia – ACB)

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 7'3″

83. Saliou Niang – Senegal (Aquila Basket Trento – LBA)

Position: SF, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

84. Jaxson Robinson – Kentucky – Senior

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 192 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11”

85. Ryan Nembhard – Gonzaga – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6'0″, Weight: 180 lbs, Wingspan: 6'1″

86. Chucky Hepburn – Louisville – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6'2″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

87. Will Richard – Florida – Senior

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

88. Kadary Richmond – St. John's – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

89. David Torresani – Italy (Treviso Basket – LBA)

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'2″, Weight: 160 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

90. Brice Williams – Nebraska – Senior

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 214 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

91. Igor Milicic Jr. – Tennessee – Senior

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

92. Kobe Johnson – UCLA – Senior

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

93. Mackenzie Mgbako – Indiana- Sophomore

Position: SF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

94. John Poulakidas – Yale – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

95. Jaden Bradley – Arizona – Junior

Position: PG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7″

96. Lachlan Olbrich – Australia (Illawarra Hawks – NBL)

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 236 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

97. Coleman Hawkins – Senior

Position: PF, Height: 6'9″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

98. Viktor Lakhin – Clemson- Senior

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 245 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2″

99. Sean Pedulla – Ole Miss – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6'1″, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

100. Eli John Ndiaye – Australia (Real Madrid – ACB)

Position: PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1″

See Brett Siegel's full 2025 NBA Big Board database here.