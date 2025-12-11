A couple of days before John Cena's retirement match on Dec. 13, 2025, his father, John Cena Sr. has dropped an emotional message describing his pride. Emerging from humble roots, “The Leader of Cenation” joined WWE over two decades ago and quickly became one of the top names in the industry. A 17-time World Champion, Cena is also a recognized Hollywood actor.

Recently appearing on the Best For Business podcast, Cena Sr. expressed his pride in his son for the work he has done both in and outside the squared circle.

“I’ve experienced a young man start from the beginning, from the very, very bottom,” Cena's father claimed. “If anybody doesn’t believe hustle, loyalty and respect, (he has) proven to you as an individual that you yourself, hustling and believing in yourself, being loyal to yourself and those around you, and giving respect to those close to you and around you and yourself, you can accomplish anything.

“I’ve seen him be at his high, I’ve seen him be at his low. I just take a look at this and say I am so proud of my son for what he’s accomplished in the business, and what he’s accomplished with Make-A-Wish.”

Cena's retirement match against Gunther is at Saturday Night's Main Event in D.C. on Saturday night.

John Cena reveals his wife's role in his career

Article Continues Below

Recently speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Cena explained the role his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, plays in his career. Expressing his gratitude to her, Cena revealed Shariatzadeh's creative role.

“She's backstage with me; not in backstage in catering, we share the same room, and I don't come out of my little room, we solve all the world's problems in there. She wrote the La-Z-Boy joke for Randy [Orton's] promo. She writes promos, she gives ideas.”

Cena married Shariatzadeh in a private legal ceremony in Tampa, Florida, on October 12, 2020.