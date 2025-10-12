This year's Brooklyn Nets training camp has featured a steady drumbeat of Ben Saraf praise. While he was the last point guard the team selected in June's draft, the 19-year-old impressed this offseason with his poise as a lead ball handler. With Egor Demin sidelined by a plantar fascia tear, Saraf and fellow rookie Nolan Traore are battling for Brooklyn's starting point guard reps.

Saraf continued to separate himself as the more NBA-ready of the two during Saturday's 111-109 win over the Phoenix Suns in Macao. The Israeli floor general dished out 11 assists with three turnovers in 22 minutes. He added four points on 2-of-5 shooting with four rebounds and a steal.

Meanwhile, Traore struggled to handle the Suns' ball pressure for a second straight game, posting four turnovers and three assists in 17 minutes. The French prospect added four points and two rebounds on 2-of-5 shooting.

With Demin sidelined, Saraf started Brooklyn's preseason opener against Hapoel Jerusalem. However, Traore received the nod during each of the Nets' matchups with the Suns this weekend.

Despite this, it's evident that Saraf is currently more suited to orchestrate an NBA offense. Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 200 pounds, the No. 26 pick has the strength to hold off opposing defenders at the point of attack and create space on drives to the rim. His height, professional handle and impressive court vision allow him to see over defenders while reading coverages to find open teammates.

While Traore's blazing speed and solid measurables (6-foot-4 barefoot, 6-foot-8 wingspan) inspire hope about his upside, he's looked physically overwhelmed during his first matchups against NBA competition. His slight frame (175 pounds) and lack of an in-between game on drives have led to struggles during his minutes leading Brooklyn's offense.

Both players will need to improve significantly as three-point shooters. Through seven appearances during the Summer League and preseason, Saraf is 1-of-8 from three, while Traore is 2-of-13.

Demin is expected to be the Nets' starting point guard once he's back to full strength. The No. 8 pick participated in contract drills this week at practice, but it's unclear whether he'll be ready for Brooklyn's Oct. 22 regular-season opener.

Until Demin returns, Saraf will be the favorite to take Brooklyn's starting point guard reps. He should see a steady NBA role throughout the regular season. Meanwhile, Traore will likely spend an extended stretch in the G League as he continues to fill out his frame and craft his skill set.