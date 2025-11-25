The Brooklyn Nets are undertaking the unprecedented task of developing five rookie first-round picks this season. While Egor Demin and Drake Powell are enjoying NBA rotation roles early in the year, the team's other rookies are awaiting their opportunity. For Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf, that means learning from G League reps with the Long Island Nets.

After struggling during the preseason and his brief regular-season NBA minutes, Traore turned in a breakout performance on Saturday. The No. 19 pick scored 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field and 6-of-9 from three with nine assists and three turnovers during a 128-113 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernandez offered Traore high praise following the Long Island win.

“Very good performance. [I'm] very happy. I texted [Nolan]. I watched the game,” Fernandez said on Monday. “We want to play a competitive and winning game of basketball. It starts with the habits. I know he saw the ball go in, which are things you can't always control. But you can control taking the right shots, make the right play. I think he had a 9-3 assist-to-turnover ratio, which is very good, so all those things are positive. Same with Danny [Wolf]. You know, those consistent steps and we want to see this group competing at a high level, too.”

Nolan Traore turned in his best performance of the season last night: 28 points

5 rebounds

9 assists

3 turnovers

11/20 FG

6/9 from three One of the best outside shooting games of his professional career. pic.twitter.com/gwUlm6dOY1 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 23, 2025

Jordi Fernandez on Nolan Traore's 28-point performance in Long Island on Saturday: "Very good performance. I'm very happy. I texted him. I watched the game. We want to play a competitive and winning brand of basketball. It starts with the habits. I know he saw the ball go in,… pic.twitter.com/FiGhzTo9UO — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 24, 2025

Traore's 28-point showing is a welcome sight after a string of disappointing performances.

With Demin sidelined during training camp, Traore struggled to produce while battling Saraf for Brooklyn's point guard minutes. The 6-foot-4 point guard averaged 4.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 3.0 turnovers on 41/17/75 shooting splits across four preseason appearances.

Traore has seen extended playing time in one NBA game this season. He posted four points, one rebound, three assists and two turnovers on 1-of-5 shooting in 21 minutes during a Nov. 27 loss to the Houston Rockets. Brooklyn assigned Traore, Saraf and Wolf to the G League shortly after.

Following a slow start with Long Island, Traore is beginning to find his rhythm. He's averaged 17.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 4.2 turnovers on 43/36/80 shooting splits across five appearances. With Saraf sidelined by an ankle sprain, the French prospect will see heavy minutes during the G League squad's coming games.

Traore was a projected top-10 pick in the 2025 draft at this time last year after he dominated several top prospects at the Nike Hoop Summit. However, following an up-and-down season in France, he fell to the Nets at the No. 19 pick. The 19-year-old will battle with Demin and Saraf for point guard minutes in the coming seasons as the Nets move forward in their rebuild.