Aug 4, 2025 at 9:18 AM ET

Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Pirates had their work cut out for them against the Colorado Rockies. They blew a nine-run lead on Friday to lose 17-16, after scoring nine runs in the first inning.

However, a pair of Pirates made history in the process.

Shortstop Liover Peguero and first baseman Spencer Horwitz combined for 11 RBIs in their last two games, per OptaStats. Thus, enabling the Pirates to become the first MLB team to get 5+ RBIs from their leadoff hitters in two games.

In 1920, the advent of the RBI became an official part of MLB.

Pirates leadoff hitters over their last 2 games: Liover Peguero – 5 RBI

Spencer Horwitz – 6 RBI Since RBI became official in 1920, they are the first MLB team to get 5+ RBI from leadoff hitters in back-to-back games. pic.twitter.com/Pbl4SF2MKp — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 3, 2025

On Saturday, Peguero hit three home runs and drove in five runs. Horwitz had six RBIs on Sunday as Pittsburgh won 9-5.

Peguero is batting .265 with 9 hits, 4 home runs, and seven RBIs. Meanwhile, Horwitz is batting .259 with 56 hits, 5 hits, and 31 RBIs.

As for the Pirates, they lost two out of three to the Rockies over the weekend. They are 48-64 and in last place in the National League Central.

The Pirates begin a three game series against the San Francisco Giants on Monday. Though they are in the cellar, Pittsburgh does have two bright spots.

The duo the Pirates need

Altogether, Peguero and Horwitz are consistent hitters and fulfill certain needs. Peguero has been with Pittsburgh since 2022.

He has a career batting average of .235. Peguero also has 52 hits, 11 home runs, and 35 RBIs during his four seasons.

Additionally, Peguero is known for being fast on the base paths as he has accumulated 11 total stolen bases.

On the other hand, Horwitz joined the Pirates in 2024. He is known for bringing power to the order including hitting 12 home runs and garnering 40 RBIs last season.

Horwitz has remained a consistent presence at first base, solidifying a real need for club. In terms of hitting, runs, speed, and consistency, Peguero and Horwitz fit the mold.