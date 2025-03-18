Maxwell Lewis' Brooklyn Nets debut was over before it even began. After joining the team in a Dec. 29 trade from the Los Angeles Lakers, the 22-year-old fractured his tibia in the opening minute of a Jan. 1 matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

Two months later, he's back on the court and making a strong case for an expanded role.

Lewis, the 40th pick in the 2023 draft, received the first extended NBA opportunities during the Nets' last two games. The 6-foot-7 wing posted 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from three in 16 minutes during Saturday's 115-113 loss to the Boston Celtics. He then tallied 10 points on 4-of-7 from the field and 2-of-4 from three in 22 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

“I was just thinking catch and shoot. Be ready. You know, I'm so used to hesitating and putting the ball on the ground, just doing too much. And I felt like just tonight, it was short and simple,” he said after the Celtics game. “I feel like I belong in the league, so it felt good to me. It felt normal.”

Lewis' triumphant return from injury didn't feature a rotation role. The Nets activated him on Feb. 12. However, he spent the last month awaiting an opportunity while participating in practices with the Nets' two-way players and Cam Thomas, who was rehabbing a hamstring injury.

“Just doing the Be Great sessions with Reece Beekman. Cam Thomas, me and him did Be Great for like a month straight,” Lewis said. “So I just feel doing those and doing extra [work] just to be on pace [helped me]. So when I do get in the game, I'm not too tired, I'm not getting hurt again. Just staying ready so I don't have to get ready.”

With the Nets managing the workload of key players as the draft lottery race heats up, Lewis could continue to see expanded minutes over the season's final 14 games.

Maxwell Lewis attempting to carve out role with Nets after Lakers trade

Maxwell Lewis averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 47/35/79 shooting splits as a sophomore at Pepperdine in 2022-23. The Lakers liked what they saw during the draft process, so much so that they sent $4 million to the Indiana Pacers to move up from No. 47 to No. 40 to select him. Los Angeles signed the forward to a partially guaranteed, four-year, $7.6 million contract.

However, in search of win-now pieces, the Lakers utilized Lewis as a salary-matcher in their trade for Dorian Finney-Smith. He's now attempting to carve out a role with a rebuilding Nets squad.

“Man, Max came in playing so hard. He's just a joy on the court,” Cam Johnson said after the Hawks win. “Trying to do the right thing, putting 100 percent into every effort. And on top of that, making shots, creating plays, and being active on defense. I gotta give him a lot of credit. He comes in after getting traded. It's not easy, your the first time being traded. The first game he plays with us, he hits a three and gets hurt on the same play. So now you just got traded, and you're out for a month.

“He doesn't complain. He shows up, he works every day, and works hard. He's just a funny guy overall, too. He's become known throughout the team as just bringing that fun energy. Sometimes a little crazy at times, but we love it, and we love him for it. Seeing his success on the court, you can see how excited everybody gets for that. Because everybody knows the work he put in behind the scenes and just how good of a teammate he is day in and day out.”

It's unclear what Maxwell Lewis' future holds. Only $100,000 of his salary is guaranteed next season. And with the Nets possessing four first-round picks in this year's draft, there will be no shortage of young talent vying for opportunities.

However, the 22-year-old is making the most of his first opportunities with the team. Lewis' ability to sustain that productivity to close the season could go a long way in the eyes of Brooklyn's front office when they evaluate the roster this summer.

“Max has always been a positive energy. He's always been ready. And we called his number, and he's been ready to play,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “He deserves it. He's shown consistency. I know you guys don't see it, but he shows consistency with the way he works, with a positive energy towards his teammates. He was never down or angry because he was not playing. He just was ready for the opportunity. And that creates that competitiveness within the group. So that's great to see. He deserves it, and I'm happy for him.”