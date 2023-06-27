The Los Angeles Lakers formally introduced 2023 NBA Draft picks Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis at a press conference on Tuesday. The draftees met the media alongside general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham at the team's practice facility.

The Lakers selected Hood-Schifino at no. 17 after exploring various trades and seriously considering Cam Whitmore. Ultimately, Pelinka said post-draft that the Lakers felt they selected a “lottery-level talent” with “Lakers DNA” who “works his a** off on the floor.”

The 6'6, 215-pound guard (6'10 wingspan) brings impressive maturity, and work ethic, crafty on-ball playmaking, basketball IQ, and the potential to blossom into a versatile, two-way wing. Whether he can be an effective floor spacer and hold his own athletically will determine his role as a rookie.

The Lakers used the 40th pick — which they paid over $4 million to acquire — on Lewis, a high-upside wing from nearby Pepperdine. Lewis' game is not as polished as Hood-Schifino, but he's a superior athlete and shooter with enticing measurables. Lewis averaged 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds as a sophomore while shooting 35.4% from 3.

Lewis intrigues NBA teams with his dimensions, standing 6'7 with a 6'10 wingspan and a frame that should fill out considerably in time. He's a smooth, fluid shot-creator with a wide array of hesitation moves operating out of isolation and pick and roll.

Pelinka said both players were highly-ranked first-round picks on the Lakers' draft board. Here were some notable moments from their press conference.

Jalen Hood-Schifino

“Fino” worked out for the Lakers before any team. He said his “demeanor” is “laid back and chill”, and he first thought of Kobe Bryant when he got the call from Pelinka. (He has a Kobe tattoo on his arm.)

“Just seeing how talented he was on the court … then when I was older and started to understand what the Mamba Mentality was. Those were habits I tried to instill into myself.”

As for what he'll bring to the table, the reigning Big Ten Freshmen of the Year reiterated his self-assessment from Thursday

“Obviously, a big guard. I check a lot of boxes. Floor general. Gets teammates involved. And then defensively, pretty good defender. Can guard multiple positions. I think one of the biggest questions going into the draft is consistently showing I can shoot the ball.”

Hood-Schifino said the Lakers told him that his character, his “work ethic and habits” and how he learns like a “sponge” stood out in the pre-draft process. He said the opportunity to simultaneously learn from LeBron James and play for a championship-caliber team is a “dream.”

Off the court, Hood-Schifino described himself as an “old soul” who enjoys nature, vintage movies, and cooking.

Jalen Hood-Schifino to @LakersReporter on some of his favorite movies: He Got Game

Training Day

Love & Basketball 10/10. No notes. https://t.co/aXQIGYADQz — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) June 27, 2023

The funniest moment of the presser came when the 20-year-old was asked about a graphic on the ESPN telecast that pointed out he was seven days old when LeBron was picked no. 1 in 2003.

“I saw that and was like, ‘Dang, LeBron's old!'” said the rookie.

Maxwell Lewis

Like his classmate, Lewis called it “surreal” to hear the Lakers and his name together at the draft. Lewis's dad is from Inglewood and most of his Las Vegas-based family are Lakers fans. Lewis had a Kobe fathead in his childhood bedroom (same) and watches Kobe's motivation videos in the morning to keep the Hall of Famer's legendary work ethic “installed” in his head.

“Drafting high-characters kids who the Lakers mean so much to is part of what we do,” emphasized Pelinka.

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Mentality is embedded in these rooks. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/2CfJs4DL18 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) June 27, 2023

“I think my size and how I just do the little things and how I can shoot the ball and just my work ethic, always being in the gym,” Lewis said about why he believes he caught the Lakers' eye. Lewis said all of his friends have been texting him about the idea of “playing with LeBron James.”

Lewis said he understands Ham's “motto” is to play defense if you want to get on the court.

Lewis is especially proud to represent the Waves.

“A lot of people don't get drafted from Pepperdine … I really just want to put on for the mid-major schools.”

Neither Pelinka nor Ham ruled out either player making an impact as a rookie, despite the Lakers' win-now expectations.

“Establish a competitive tone and buy into what we're doing defensively,” Ham said when asked what the most important point of focus should be for the youngsters. He stressed the importance of the rookies honing their nutrition, holding themselves accountable, and working on specific skills that will allow them to contribute within the Lakers' system.

In his first year on the job, Ham showed a (limited) willingness to trust rookies. He awarded Max Christie, then 19, two extended stints in the rotation, including in November. Christie held his own on defense and shot decently well from 3.

I asked Max Christie what Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka told him re: becoming a mainstay in the Lakers rotation next season pic.twitter.com/y7Ii5F5nFk — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) May 23, 2023

“I think the league is full of young players that can surprise, even in the playoffs” added Pelinka. “The team that beat us, Denver, had a guy they drafted last year that was in their rotation (Christian Braun). I don’t want to put a limit on what either of these guys can do with Coach Ham and the team. … If they earn minutes in our rotation, that’s because they put in the work to do it.”

Lakers Summer League play begins on July 3 at the California Classic in Sacramento.