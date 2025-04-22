The 2025 NBA draft will be among the most important in the Brooklyn Nets' history. Following an active offseason, the rebuilding squad has an NBA-high five picks. Their draft position gained more clarity on Monday.

The NBA broke five ties among teams with identical records through random drawings. Brooklyn's first-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks, acquired from the New York Knicks in last summer's Mikal Bridges trade, will be 19th. Milwaukee was in a three-way tie with the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors for picks 18-20.

Nets acquire 19th pick in draft from Bucks as part of Mikal Bridges-Knicks trade

Milwaukee's first-rounder will be the second-highest of Brooklyn's picks. The Nets' own first-rounder, which they re-acquired from the Houston Rockets last summer, will be determined at the May 12th draft lottery. They have the sixth-best lottery odds, giving them a 9.0 percent chance at the No. 1 pick, a 37.2 percent chance of jumping into the top four and a 58.94 percent chance of picking 6-8.

In addition to their own first-rounder and the 19th pick, the Nets acquired the 26th pick from the Knicks and the 27th pick from the Rockets in their offseason trades. They also re-acquired their own second-round pick, which is set for 36th.

General manager Sean Marks said he will work closely with head coach Jordi Fernandez when crafting Brooklyn's draft board.

“Me [and Jordi] talk every day, so there's going to be no surprises at the draft [with] who we take, because he would've had a say in it,” Marks said. “His staff is empowered to voice an opinion, and we truly collaborate on this stuff. I think that's really important. We have a year under our belts of understanding Jordi's system and how he wants to play and what sort of talent he's looking for.

“What's important to him is super important. And vice versa, there's an education piece on the draft. I didn't know he's had this role in the draft in the past, but I'm thoroughly looking forward to continuing to build this and build this with him.”