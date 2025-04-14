The Brooklyn Nets ended their season with a whimper on Sunday, falling 113-105 to the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. While the game appeared to have little meaning, it had implications for Brooklyn's draft positioning. The loss dropped the Nets' first-round pick via the Knicks to 26th.

Had Brooklyn won, New York would have fallen into a five-way tie for picks 22-26. Tiebreakers in the draft order are decided by a coin toss.

Nets miss out on chance to move up draft order with loss to Knicks

Despite the game's draft implications, the Nets continued to field a lineup of backups and G-League call-ups. With Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney shut down for the season, Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell, Day'Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams missed the game with injuries. Nic Claxton, Brooklyn's only healthy starter, spent the entire fourth quarter on the bench.

All of the Knicks' starters got the night off. Mikal Bridges played six seconds before fouling and exiting to keep his Iron Man streak alive.

The Nets led most of the game before surrendering a 19-2 run midway through the third quarter. They crept within two points in the final minutes but never regained the lead.

Trendon Watford and Tyrese Martin led Brooklyn with 20 points apiece, while Jalen Wilson added 18. Landry Shamet led New York with 29 points on 7-of-13 shooting from three off the bench.

Following offseason trades with the Knicks and Houston Rockets, the Nets have an NBA-high four first-round picks in this year's draft. They finished with the sixth-best odds in May's draft lottery.

Their next-highest pick will come via the Milwaukee Bucks, which can fall 18-20, depending on a coin flip. The Knicks' pick will be 26th, and the Rockets' will be 27th.

Brooklyn's second-round pick will be 36th.