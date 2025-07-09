Retired forward Blake Griffin is starring in a new ad to promote the 2025 NBA Cup, featuring Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren. While the ink on Holmgren's new five-year rookie max contract extension still hasn't dried, he receives a funny phone call from Griffin at the beginning of the NBA ad. It's Blake on the other end of the phone, congratulating Chet on winning the 2025 NBA Finals.

However, Griffin uses the pronoun “we” instead of “you,” which leads to a humorous back-and-forth between Holmgren and Blake, as per NBAonPrime's X, formerly Twitter.

“There he is. Still can't believe it. We did it. Cheers, champ. It feels good, doesn't it?” Griffin says, to which Holmgren replies, “Did you say ‘we'?

“Oh, I'm sorry. Do you not remember March 19, 1989? A young BG was born in Oklahoma City. And since I'm retired, it's ‘we' now.”

Holmgren jokes he tried to get Griffin on one of the parade buses after winning Game 7.

“No, I get it,” Griffin replies. “And honestly, those security guys? They were just doing their jobs. But, hey, the really reason I'm calling? Hold on, let me channel my inner Mamba, job finished?” to which Holmgren replies, “Yeah, Blake. We won the title.”

However, Griffin isn't satisfied and challenges Holmgren to win “the next one,” and while Holmgren thinks he's talking about the 2026 NBA Finals, Griffin is actually talking about the Thunder winning this year's NBA Cup.

“Did I mention Vegas?” Griffin adds. “We're going to hit the ground running. This is how dynasties are built. C'mon, man.”

Blake Griffin announcing the Emirates NBA Cup groupings was not in our bingo card 😅 (via @NBAonPrime)pic.twitter.com/6B7uoAEbwP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Blake Griffin ad drops after Chet Holmgren's Thunder extension

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren has plenty to celebrate as a champion. After securing a five-year rookie max extension, worth $250 million, the Thunder has secured Holmgren's future, which perfectly aligns with a unique championship window.

After MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received his whopping four-year, $285 million supermax extension, the richest deal in NBA history, the Thunder wasted no time in locking in one of its pillars in the frontcourt. However, the offseason is far from over with the front office and Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams building momentum towards his rookie max contract.

The Thunder are reportedly working on cementing its Big 3 in Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, and Williams, all of whom haven't reached the ceiling of their full-potential yet. After capturing the first title in franchise history, the Thunder should have its core players all signed on long-term deals ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.