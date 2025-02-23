Cam Thomas' return to the Brooklyn Nets' lineup is imminent. Thomas participated in five-on-five scrimmages on Thursday for the first time since straining his hamstring on Jan. 2. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said the fourth-year guard looked like his usual self.

“He did great. He scored a lot,” Fernandez said with a smile. “I made sure that I told the coaches to pass him the ball and let him shoot… He did a good job; he was in a good place. It was good to see him play. Whatever the next step is, obviously, he has to play again and again and feel like he can sustain a certain amount of load, and then we’ll decide where we want him to be. It’s gonna be soon. I cannot tell you exactly when, but it’s trending in the right direction, and he’s in a good place, and we’re happy to have him back soon.”

Thomas has appeared in just 19 games this season. After missing six weeks with a hamstring strain earlier in the year, he returned for two games in early January before re-injuring the same leg.

Cam Thomas nearing return amid Nets' extended offensive struggles

When available, the 24-year-old has continued to have no issues scoring in droves. Thomas has averaged 24.7 points per game on 45/38/88 shooting splits while replacing Mikal Bridges as the Nets' lead offensive option. He's one of six guards averaging 24-plus points on over 44 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent from three, alongside Jalen Brunson, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard and Norman Powell.

The Nets have had no replacement for Thomas' production. During his latest absence, they rank dead last in offensive rating (103.5), averaging 99.5 points and 15.4 turnovers per game on 42.1 percent shooting from the field and 30.9 percent from three.

To make matters worse, Brooklyn lost D'Angelo Russell to an ankle sprain during Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He'll miss the team's next two games and potentially longer.

Killian Hayes will start at point guard in place of Russell during Saturday's Philadelphia 76ers matchup. The former No. 7 pick signed a 10-day contract on Wednesday and debuted against Cleveland. Trendon Watford will also see extended minutes as a lead ball-handler.

“With a next-man-up mentality,” Fernandez said when asked how Brooklyn will overcome Russell's absence. “We've played with many guys. Right now, we have Killian. Trendon has been great at running the team and helping us in that position, even though he's not like a true point guard. Reece [Beekman] is with us, and we've seen him help us win games. I think we have more than enough, and the guys are ready to play hard.”

But no player will take more pressure off the Nets' supporting cast than Thomas. His impending return comes at a critical time. Following a 6-2 stretch, Brooklyn is one game behind the Chicago Bulls for the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot with 27 to play.