Much of the focus on the Brooklyn Nets' 2025 NBA Draft has centered on the No. 8 pick. However, the team has three other first-round picks (19, 26, 27) in a class featuring several enticing mid-round prospects. Cedric Coward is among the players general manager Sean Marks is eyeing after his first selection.

The Washington State wing told ClutchPoints that he worked out for the Nets in late May.

“Brooklyn’s a great place, great people. Obviously, they have a vision of where they want their team to go, talking to Coach [Jordi] Fernandez and Sean Marks and all those guys,” Coward said. “For me, it's always [great] to have a plan, to have a vision, but at the same time, you gotta get there first… And from there, blend with the team. I just wanna do what I can to impact winning and impact the game.”

Coward took an unconventional route to the NBA. He started his college career in Division III before spending two years at Eastern Washington and then transferring to Washington State. However, he played in just six games in 2024-25 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Yet, Coward has been among the top risers in the 2025 class over the last calendar year. The forward has moved into the late lottery and even the top 10 of some big boards, meaning the Nets will likely have to trade up from No. 19 if they hope to select him.

Would that be a wise move for the rebuilding squad?

Cedric Coward among wing prospects Nets could target with trade up in draft

Fans who have watched Coward's tape would likely think so. Few wing prospects in this year's class have a more prototypical NBA body. He stands 6-foot-5 barefoot with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and broad shoulders that should allow him to add significant weight to his 213-pound frame. He's a fluid mover who consistently finds himself in the right spots on both ends.

Offensively, he's an efficient three-point shooter, hovering around the 40 percent mark during each of his college seasons. He's comfortable putting the ball on the floor when run off the line, showing three-level scoring and secondary playmaking flashes. Defensively, his solid motor, length and baseline athleticism should allow him to guard across multiple positions.

Coward isn't the only wing prospect the Nets could target in a trade-up. They also worked out Arizona standout Carter Bryant, who is creeping towards the top 10 in draft projections. Like Coward, Bryant's size (6-foot-6.5 barefoot with a 7-foot-0 wingspan), outside shooting (37.1 percent) and defensive upside have caught the eyes of front offices.

ESPN projects the Memphis Grizzlies to select Coward at No. 16 and the Portland Trail Blazers to take Carter at No. 11 in its latest mock draft.

The Nets could package some assortment of Nos. 19, 26 and 27 to move up for either player. They also have veterans Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton at their disposal in trade negotiations.