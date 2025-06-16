The 2025 NBA Draft is set to begin on June 25. Rumors are already swirling around numerous teams, as there is speculation that several trades could be made early in the draft. The latest buzz suggests that both the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are jockeying for one of the league's rising prospects.

Cedric Coward out of Washington State is being named as one to watch for the Thunder and Spurs in the NBA Draft, according to insider Brett Siegel. Reports indicate that teams feel Coward is the type of rookie who can help a playoff team immediately. The word is that the 6-foot-6 guard/forward is one of the most pro-ready prospects entering the draft.

“Multiple lottery teams have expressed interest in Cedric Coward. Keep an eye on the Oklahoma City Thunder being a destination for Coward, should they actually use this pick on a non-international prospect. Plenty of lottery teams have expressed interest in Cedric Coward, sources said. He has drawn interest as high as the [New Orleans] Pelicans with the seventh pick, as well as Houston.

“While he did not play much this season due to a shoulder injury, teams have been enamored with Coward's fitness, athleticism, and high IQ throughout the pre-draft process. There are not many limitations to his game, and Coward is viewed as a wing who can contribute to a playoff team right away, much like how Jaylen Wells impacted the [Memphis] Grizzlies this past season. The [San Antoino] Spurs and Thunder are two teams worth mentioning as potential destinations for Coward.”

Coward was only able to play in six games last season for the Washington State Cougars. However, his career numbers are solid throughout his time in college. Additionally, he looked like a true star in those six games he played for the Cougars. The 21-year-old prospect finished the 2024-25 campaign averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 55.7% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the three-point line.

It makes sense why the Thunder and Spurs are rumored to be interested in Coward. He could serve as a strong off-the-bench player for both organizations to begin his career while he develops into a potential starter down the road. Cedric Coward is certainly a prospect to keep an eye on in the NBA Draft.