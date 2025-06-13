The Brooklyn Nets' descent from title favorite to basement dweller has been yet another gut punch for a downtrodden fan base. However, the next calendar year will present a unique opportunity for the organization.

Think about the most popular and successful franchises in the NBA: the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, etc. Now, think about the first players who come to mind when you hear those teams' names: Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Stephen Curry, Tim Duncan.

What do they all have in common? They were homegrown draft picks who kept those franchises relevant for years.

Now, think about the Nets. Who is that player? There isn't one who comes to mind.

The Nets have picked in the top 14 of the draft 24 times in their franchise's history. Those players have combined for just seven All-Star appearances. Buck Williams (drafted in 1981) is the only lottery pick to make multiple All-Star appearances with the team. Derrick Coleman (1994), Kenny Anderson (1994), Kenyon Martin (2004) and Brook Lopez (2013) are the only other lottery picks to earn an All-Star selection with the organization.

However, the next year will present an opportunity for the Nets to find that household name. Brooklyn has the No. 8 pick later this month, and all signs point towards them tanking this coming season for another top selection in 2026. The strength of the two draft classes played a large role in Sean Marks' decision to reacquire his 2025 and 2026 first-round picks from the Houston Rockets.

For a Nets organization that has never had a homegrown star, let alone a superstar, the next two drafts will be the most important in its history.

How Sean Marks can make Nets history with 2025 and 2026 NBA Drafts

The Nets moved to Brooklyn in hopes of building a brand that could rival the NBA's premier organizations. However, the era has been defined by star trades that have left the organization with little to show for the last 13 years.

The Nets have never drafted in the lottery since moving to Brooklyn. Their last two lottery selections came in 2009 and 2010, when they selected Terrance Williams (11th overall) and Derrick Favors (3rd overall), respectively.

Williams was traded midway through his second season, while Favors played just 39 games before he was shipped to the Utah Jazz as part of a package for Deron Williams. After bringing in Williams, the Nets acquired Joe Johnson before trading four unprotected first-round picks (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) for Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett in 2013.

We all know how that went.

After taking over for Billy King, Marks led a promising start to the ensuing rebuild. He drafted players such as Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen while plucking hidden gems like Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris from the G League. However, the arrival of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019 accelerated the timeline. Brooklyn traded LeVert, Allen and all of its draft capital for James Harden shortly after.

Egos and poor luck led to the group's implosion. Like the organization's prior attempt at a superteam, Nets fans were left without a deep playoff run or a star player to call their own.

The closest the Nets ever came to an organic build in the modern era was their 2002 and 2003 Eastern Conference championship teams. They drafted Kerry Kittles (No. 8 in 1996), Keith Van Horn (No. 2 in 1997), Kenyon Martin (No. 1 in 2000) and Richard Jefferson (No. 13 in 2001) before trading for Jason Kidd to lead the group.

While they fell short of a title, the group rose to new heights and invigorated the fan base in ways the organization hadn't seen since its ABA days.

The Nets now have an opportunity to follow a similar model. They can draft a premium talent with this year's No. 8 pick, while potentially using other assets to land another lottery selection. A more effective tank next season would give them a chance to secure a top pick in a 2026 draft that features highly-touted prospects such as Darryn Peterson, A.J. Dybansta and Cameron Boozer.

If things break right, Brooklyn can walk away with several homegrown, foundational pieces, a treasure trove of future draft picks and league-leading cap space to continue building its roster.

That's a position the organization has seldom been in throughout its history, and one that fans should relish.