While Cooper Flagg was the main reason for all the interest that surrounded the first round of the 2025 NBA draft in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, there was surely more to the event than just the Dallas Mavericks' shiny new weapon from the Duke Blue Devils. After all, virtually everyone knew what was going to be the outcome of that pick. There were also plenty of other sidelights during the draft that got people's attention, including Brooklyn Nets draftee Danny Wolf's brother, Jake.

Following the announcement on stage that the Nets took the former Michigan Wolverines star big man as the 27th pick overall, Jake was caught on camera with his emotions on full display. The moment was just too immense for Jake, as he let it all out, with tears flowing down his face.

Danny Wolf’s brother was in tears after the Brooklyn Nets drafted Danny 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3w9PItI2Ls — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans have lots of reactions to the clip of Jake Wolf tearing up, as his brother gets to realize his NBA dream.

“Get you someone in your life that cries over your success like Jake Wolf does 🥹,” posted a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“We’re ALL Jake Wolf right now,” shared a commenter.

One fan can relate: “Ay that’s how I’d react if my brother got drafted to the NBA”

However, there were also others who couldn't help but make jokes about the Nets.

“What getting drafted by the Nets does to people,” one said.

“S**t i’d be the same way having to haul my sorry a** to barclays every game day 😭😭” a different comment read.

“Those are not tears of joy,” chimed in another.

Jake, one of Danny's two older brothers, also knows how to play ball, having suited up for the Washington University from 2021 to 2023.

The 6-11 Danny Wolf will bring a promising blend of size and skill to the Nets. Despite his size, he can put the ball on the floor, create shots for others and do damage from the perimeter.

After two years in the Ivy League with the Yale Bulldogs, he transferred to Ann Arbor and played a season for the Wolverines under head coach Dusty May, averaging 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and a career-high 3.6 assists while shooting 33.6 percent from behind the arc.