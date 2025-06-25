The Brooklyn Nets will have no shortage of opportunities to find future contributors in Wednesday's NBA Draft. Following Tuesday's trade with the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics, the rebuilding squad has five first-round selections (Nos. 8, 19, 22, 26, 27). Michigan center Danny Wolf is among the center prospects Brooklyn could target.

The Nets hosted Wolf for a pre-draft workout, which he said “went great.”

“They’re a great front office, great coaching staff. I really enjoyed my time there,” Wolf told ClutchPoints. “They have a young core. They have a lot of draft picks this year. They’re looking to kind of build that identity of what they want in the future. It was great. I really enjoyed my visit there.”

Wolf played two years at Yale before transferring to Michigan ahead of last season. He had an impressive campaign with the Wolverines, averaging 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks on 49.7 percent shooting from the field and 33.6 percent from three.

Danny Wolf among late-round prospects Nets eyeing in 2025 NBA Draft

Despite his high-level production, Wolf is one of the draft's more polarizing prospects. At 6-foot-11, he possesses tantalizing offensive ability as a pick-and-roll ball-handler and face-up scorer. While the 21-year-old is fairly grounded, he is fluid with he ball in his hands, consistently generating shots for himself with an array of moves and finding teammates with jaw-dropping passes.

That ability to be a half-court offensive hub could be intriguing to Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez, who has previously coached the likes of Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis.

However, there are questions about whether Wolf's ball-handling and decision-making will hold up against NBA defenses. He struggled taking care of the ball last season, averaging 3.2 turnovers per game.

Much of his offensive projection will likely depend on whether he can effectively space the floor. While he has fluid mechanics, he shot just 33.6 percent from three on low volume and 64.6 percent from the free-throw line over three college seasons.

There are also concerns about his defensive capabilities at the next level. He's not a true rim protector at the five and may not be quick enough to defend at the four.

Ultimately, whichever team drafts Wolf will have a clear vision for how his unique skillset fits into their system. Given Fernandez's previous experience coaching gifted offensive big men, Brooklyn could be a logical fit.

ClutchPoints projects the Nets to select Wolf at No. 22 in its latest mock draft. Meanwhile, ESPN projects the Washington Wizards to pick him at No. 18. Bleacher Report has the Utah Jazz taking him at No. 21, and The Athletic has the Memphis Grizzlies selecting him at No. 16.