The Brooklyn Nets have five first round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. If they make all five selections, it would set a record. However, general manager Sean Marks could package some of their picks in order to move up the board. Brooklyn's highest pick is No. 8. In addition to that the depth of this year's draft class makes the team's flexibility a big asset.

Even though they enter the draft with more first round equity than any other team, the pressure is on the Nets. They enter the offseason wanting to build around Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas. Brooklyn wing Cam Johnson remains a common name in trade talks and could be one of many players moved on draft night.

The Nets enter the draft with targets at each of their picks in the first round. Despite whatever plans they have put together, Marks and Co. enter the draft ready to adjust quickly. The safest player on the roster right now is Claxton. However, a good deal in the first round could see him join a new team before the first round is over.

Brooklyn has their plan set for the first round of the draft, but things could go wrong quickly. Here are three things that could throw a wrench into the Nets' plans.

Ace Bailey does not fall from the top of the draft

After Ace Bailey declined a workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, his draft stock took a hit. He went from the concensus third pick to his range being anywhere in the top ten. The Nets are one of many teams interested in moving up if that ends up being the case. They have more assets to trade away than any team drafting after No. 4 in the draft.

If the 76ers choose to ignore Bailey's wishes and take him at No. 3, Brooklyn would be forced to pivot, especially if they trade up. There are plenty of talented guards projected to go within the top ten of the NBA Draft. The Nets have held workouts with Tre Johnson and other players that could be on the board at their pick.

Bailey's potential makes trading up a tantalizing option for Brooklyn. However, Marks needs to be sure that the Rutgers star won't be picked before Nets' selection, especially if they trade up. If that ends up being the case, Brooklyn would have traded away one of their later picks to move up for almost no reason.

The Miami Heat leapfrog Brooklyn and select Liam McNeeley

Marks and the Nets have plenty of needs in the draft. While the talent at the top of the board is good, this year's NBA Finals proved that higher picks can contribute to a championship-level team. If Brooklyn does not move up into the lottery with their late first round picks, they have to wait until No. 19 to pick again.

At this point in the draft, specialists will start to go off the board. Outside of Tre Johnson and Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley is arguably the best shooter in this year's class. McNeeley would be a great fit on a Nets offense that desperately needs a floor spacer outside of Johnson.

However, the Miami Heat also need shooting and could move ahead of Brooklyn and steal McNeeley from them. The Heat historically target older players in the NBA Draft. Walter Clayton Jr. has been tied to Miami so closely. However, Pat Riley could decide that his team has enough point guard play and target the purer shooter.

Brooklyn's draft picks fail to net them a star

The Boston Celtics traded away both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis before the draft. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Boston is still listening to offers for Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. If the Celtics decide that they want the deal to include capital in this year's draft, the Nets emerge as a top trade candidate.

Brooklyn, along with other teams, are interested in trading for Brown. He would be a steady fit alongside Claxton and give the Nets a chance in a weaker Eastern Conference. It is up to Marks to put together the right package to get Brown or another star. That is a tall task, especially in a conference that is so wide open.

If Brooklyn fails to make a blockbuster move, they will add multiple rookies into a strange situation. Claxton and Cam Thomas are the Nets' best players, but the team lacks direction as the offseason begins. With very few high-level free agents available, Brooklyn's cap space doesn't help them much. They need to handle all of their draft picks and potential trades carefully if they want to walk out of the first round as winners.