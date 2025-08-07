The Denver Broncos are ready to get back to the playoffs during the 2025 NFL season. Denver shocked the NFL by making the postseason in 2024 during Bo Nix's impressive rookie season. Unfortunately, they got kicked around by the Bills in the first round.

But there are plenty of reasons why the Broncos should have higher expectations later this fall.

First, Denver's offense could easily take another step forward in 2025. Another year of experience for Bo Nix is huge, as are offseason additions Evan Engram and RJ Harvey.

Denver also made some aggressive moves to upgrade their defense. Most notably, they added Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga from the 49ers. They also spent a first-round pick on defensive back Jahdae Barron.

Now the Broncos have all the horses they'll need to play competitively against any opponent on both sides of the ball.

But all of those additions do create some tough decisions for Denver's coaching staff. Especially when it comes time to make final roster cuts.

There are still multiple weeks of training camp left, so plenty could change between now and September. But what can Broncos fans learn from the team's first unofficial depth chart?

Below we will explore the biggest surprise from Denver first unofficial depth chart of the 2025 NFL season.

Why is RJ Harvey at the bottom of Denver's running back depth chart?

Denver released its first unofficial depth chart on Wednesday ahead of the team's first preseason game against the 49ers on Saturday.

There was one big surprise on that depth chart that has some Broncos fans, and myself, scratching their heads.

Denver placed second-round rookie RJ Harvey at the bottom of their running back depth chart.

The Broncos' running back position features the following back in order. J.K. Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, Blake Watson, and RJ Harvey.

This is incredibly surprising, considering that Harvey was a second-round pick and many projected him to win the team's starting running back job.

The Broncos clearly have faith that he'll develop into a great player, but they clear are unwilling to just hand the starting job over to him. One reason is that he still has a lot to learn.

Harvey admitted in a recent interview that he's learning a lot of new concepts and details from the Broncos, particularly on third downs.

“I've discovered a lot of things you're learning now you didn't learn in college,” Harvey said. “The detail is just way more. And that third down is extremely important, move the chains, protect the quarterback, get out in your routes and get the first downs, that's what they need.”

It is also surprising to see Dobbins at the top of Denver's depth chart.

The Broncos added Dobbins on a $5.25 million contract back in June.

Dobbins has suffered with injuries throughout his professional career. However, he had his best year in the NFL with the Chargers in 2024. He had 195 carries for 905 yards and nine touchdowns, all career highs.

Do the Broncos really plan to give Dobbins the lead back role in 2025?

Should Broncos fans actually be worried about RJ Harvey's spot on the depth chart?

Now the question becomes, should Broncos fans actually care about this?

Sports Illustrated's Tyler Lauletta weighed in on the situation in a recent article.

“It was a jarring development for anyone who has followed the Broncos through training camp, as Harvey has gotten plenty of reps and wowed with his footwork.”

Lauletta cautioned Broncos fans not to make a hasty judgment. After all, this has been a common practice for rookies on Sean Payton's teams in the past.

“But as it turns out, there’s really no reason to worry about Harvey’s potential playing time. While he might currently be last on the Broncos depth chart, that placement appears to simply be a product of coach Sean Payton’s policy, as every rookie on the team is listed as the last man at their respective position. He simply wants his first-year players to know that they are going to have to earn their spot on the field—nothing is given.”

Lauletta also pointed to last year's first unofficial depth chart, which had quarterback Bo Nix given the same treatment. Obviously, Nix went on to start in Week 1.

So where exactly does that leave Harvey in Denver's running back position battle?

Harvey has firmly been in competition for the team's RB1 spot during the early days of training camp.

Broncos fans can relax unless Harvey (somehow) fails to climb his way up the depth chart by Week 1.