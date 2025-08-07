The Houston Texans have high expectations coming off another postseason win. They enter training camp with a remade offensive line and a new offensive coordinator. But their defense needs to step up to win the AFC South this year. A big part of the Texans' offseason was trading for CJ Gardner-Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles, but a training camp injury could change things. Gardner-Johnson was carted off the practice field on Thursday with an apparent leg injury.

Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off, right leg injury. He got hurt tackling John Metchie III. In major pain evidently, and couldn't put weight on it. He is inside with trainers. Next step: MRI. Practice has resumed,” Aaron Wilson of KPRC Houston reported.

Gardner-Johnson was a big part of the Eagles' Super Bowl run as a safety. He was brought in by the Texans to play behind Derek Stingley and join their strong, young defense. That could all change now, as his injury could be serious.

On the first Texans' unofficial depth chart, Gardner-Johnson was listed as one of two starting safeties. Calen Bullock is the other starting safety, and rookie Jaylen Reed could pop as a great option if needed. Gardner-Johnson may be back in action soon, but they have to prepare for games without him.

While the Texans did make the postseason and win a game last year, they still fell short of expectations. They were supposed to run away with the division, but only won ten games for their division title. The pressure is on CJ Stroud and Demeco Ryans to blow through the ten-win mark while winning the division going away.

ClutchPoints has you covered with all things NFL training camp and injury-related news. Will the Texans get good news on CJ Gardner-Johnson? Or will they be relying on a rookie?