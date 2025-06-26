The Brooklyn Nets were the first major surprise of the 2025 NBA Draft, selecting BYU point guard Egor Demin with the No. 8 pick. A 19-year-old floor general from Moscow, Russia, Demin represents the franchise's first lottery pick since 2010.

At 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Demin boasts incredible size for a lead ball-handler. The Russian standout is widely regarded as one of the best passers in this year's class. He is a gifted processor, routinely making anticipatory reads when offered an opening by defenses.

Demin averaged 5.5 assists per game despite a subpar surrounding cast within BYU's offense. His fluid ball-handling allowed him to shine as a pick-and-roll ball-handler for extended stretches.

Nets' grade for No. 8 pick Egor Demin

However, most draft analysts will consider this pick a significant reach. Demin is an average athlete who struggled to create consistent separation against college defenders. He isn't very shifty and does not have a very advanced handle. Furthermore, he has a slight frame and upright posture that could make it difficult for him to play through contact at the next level.

Demin's offensive ceiling will likely hinge on his development as an outside shooter. He opened the season hot from three, shooting 56.5 percent over his first five games. However, he cooled off significantly as the year progressed, finishing at 27.3 percent on 4.7 attempts per game. He also shot just 69.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Yet, Demin shot the ball exceptionally well at his pro day, which could have helped quell some concerns. A consistent three-point shot would go a long way towards allowing his gifts as a pick-and-roll playmaker to shine. It could also allow the Nets to take advantage of his size and utilize him at other positions.

Defensively, Demin isn't quick laterally and wasn't imposing when guarding on-ball. However, he positioned himself well off the ball and showed considerable effort, which prevented him from standing out as a glaring negative.

Overall, this is a ceiling bet for the Nets. If Demin can develop his outside shot and add some strength, his size and passing ability as a lead ball-handler offer considerable upside. However, several red flags in his athletic profile and skill set make this a questionable pick at this point in the draft.

It's entirely conceivable that Demin rounds out the less-polished aspects of his game and develops into a high-level guard, but if he doesn't, this pick has some bust potential.

Grade: C