On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets halted a seven-game losing streak with a 109-99 victory over the Utah Jazz, behind a historic performance from rookie guard Egor Demin. Playing in his first game back in Utah since his BYU days, Demin put up career highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds, recording his first NBA double-double. He also added four assists in 29 minutes, guiding Brooklyn to their seventh road win of the season.

Demin made six of 12 three-point attempts, continuing his unprecedented streak of hitting a three-pointer in 34 consecutive games. This set a new NBA rookie record, surpassing the previous best held by Rudy Fernandez (2008–09) and Landry Shamet (2018–19). With 104 made threes on the season, Demin ranks second among all rookies and is on pace to finish with 181, surpassing Kerry Kittles' 158 for the Nets rookie record.

HISTORY FOR EGOR! Egor Demin sets an NBA Rookie record for most consecutive games with a 3PM with 34 🎯

The 6'8″, 200-pound Russian rookie has made a stunning leap from his one season at BYU, where he shot just 27.3% from three. Demin is shooting 40% from long range in the NBA and averaging 10.7 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds over 41 games this season.

Brooklyn showed that good execution beats hot shooting any night, and it paid off in this win. While Utah shot well early, the Nets compensated by taking more attempts and converting essential plays. The team outrebounded the Jazz 47–33, capitalizing on mismatches created by Utah's switch-heavy defense. Center Nic Claxton and rookie Nolan Traore each had two blocks. Rookie Danny Wolf contributed one, and Brooklyn consistently contested shots and protected the paint, holding an opponent under 100 points for the first time in over a month.

Traoré, the 19-year-old point guard, along with the two blocks mentioned earlier, put up seven points and six assists while committing only one turnover in 26 minutes. Wolf broke free from a recent slump, finishing with 14 points on 54.5% shooting, alongside five rebounds, two assists, and a blocked shot. Cam Thomas added 21 points off the bench, while Day'Ron Sharpe chipped in 16 points and nine rebounds. All five Nets rookies scored in the game for the first time this season, a feat not accomplished since 1991.

For the Jazz, Keyonte George led all scorers with 26 points and seven assists before leaving in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Brice Sensabaugh scored 18 points off the bench, and Kyle Filipowski scooped up 14 points and 12 rebounds. Brooklyn and Utah kept trading the lead, but the Nets' late 8–0 run, finished by Jalen Wilson, knocking down a three-pointer, created the separation they needed to win.

Brooklyn, now 13–34, will travel to Detroit on Sunday to face the Pistons.