Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe will miss the remainder of the season due to a thumb injury, which will require surgery, the team announced Thursday.

“Day’Ron Sharpe has been diagnosed with an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his left thumb. Sharpe, who will require surgery to repair the ligament, will miss the remainder of the season. Further updates will be provided following the procedure,” the Nets said in a statement.

Sharpe missed the Nets' blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday due to his injury. The 24-year-old big man continued to solidify himself as one of the best backup centers in the league this season following a breakout 2024-25 campaign.

Sharpe posted career-highs across the board, averaging 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals on 60.1 percent shooting in 18.7 minutes per game. He was one of three players to average over 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists per 36 minutes on 55 percent shooting or better, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

Sharpe's absence should bolster Brooklyn's tank amid a tight race in the draft lottery standings. The Nets have outscored opponents by seven more points per 100 possessions with him on the court vs. off, the team's highest net rating swing and the sixth-highest among 35 centers who have played over 1,100 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass.

Back-to-back wins over the Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies dropped the Nets from second to fourth in the lottery standings. Brooklyn has one more win than the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards in second and third, respectively, and two more than the Pacers in first.

Sharpe has a $6 million team option for next season.