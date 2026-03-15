The Pittsburgh Steelers face a big question heading into the 2026 NFL season. That question is who will be the team's starting quarterback. Pittsburgh is facing an uncertain future as veteran play caller Aaron Rodgers is considering a return to the team.

A new Steelers signing though believes that Rodgers is definitely coming back. That is cornerback Jamel Dean, who was previously a standout for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I am looking forward to [Rodgers] signing back,” Dean told reporters, per USA Today. “Because that same football, I need him to sign it. I’ve been waiting like five years just to be able to ask him like, ‘Hey, you remember this ball? I’ve been meaning for you to sign this ball for so many years, and I think this is a good time to do it now.’”

In the 2025 regular season, Dean made 46 total tackles for the Buccaneers. He has played with Tampa Bay from 2019-2025. The corner has 359 total tackles in his NFL career.

Pittsburgh won the AFC North in 2025, before losing in the NFL Playoffs to the Houston Texans.

Steelers have big expectations for the 2026 campaign

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The Steelers have a new head coach for the first time in nearly 20 years. Mike McCarthy is taking the reins in Pittsburgh, after Mike Tomlin stepped down following the 2025 season. Tomlin had never had a losing season in all those years leading the team.

McCarthy previously won a Super Bowl when he was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. His quarterback on that team was Rodgers, who now may reunite with him in the Steel City. Steelers fans are watching closely to see what Rodgers will do.

Pittsburgh hasn't won a playoff game in close to a decade. Steelers fans expect McCarthy to win right away, in 2026. Time will tell if Pittsburgh has success right away with their new coach.

Before coming to Pittsburgh, McCarthy had also been head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. McCarthy is from the Pittsburgh area.