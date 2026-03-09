Michael Porter Jr. is getting the night off during a critical tank matchup following the Brooklyn Nets' upset win over the Detroit Pistons. Porter was ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies for rest.

The rest night comes after the Nets lost ground in a tightly-contested tank race following Saturday's 23-point second-half comeback against the Pistons. Porter posted a game-high 30 points with 13 rebounds during the stunning victory. He played 39 minutes, his most in regulation of any game this season.

The win, which snapped a 10-game losing streak, dropped the Nets into a tie with the Washington Wizards for third place in the draft lottery standings. They're 1.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers for second and two behind the Sacramento Kings for first.

Will Nets pick up their second straight win on Monday vs. depleted Grizzlies?

Even with Porter and Egor Demin sidelined, the Nets will have a decent chance to pick up their second straight win on Monday. The Grizzlies' eight highest-paid players are on the injury report, alongside others.

Memphis will be without Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Clarke and Taj Gibson on Monday. Meanwhile, Cedric Coward, Ty Jerome, Scottie Pippen Jr. and Taylor Hendricks are doubtful.

If all of the above names are ruled out, the Grizzlies will have only eight available players vs. the Nets: Walter Clayton Jr., Cam Spencer, G.G. Jackson, Jaylen Wells, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Javon Small, Rayan Rupert and Jahmai Mashack. All of those players are on a rookie contract, a minimum or a two-way deal. There is no center among the group.

Meanwhile, both of Brooklyn's centers, Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe, are available.