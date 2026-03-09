The Brooklyn Nets could be without one of their top contributors for an extended period. Egor Demin was ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies due to left plantar fascia injury management. The game will mark the rookie guard's fifth consecutive absence.

Demin missed most of the offseason due to his plantar fascia injury. Jordi Fernandez recently said there's no timetable for the 19-year-old's return after his injury flared up.

“No [timetable]. He’s struggled with his plantar fasciitis. The soreness has increased lately. We’re being cautious and trying to figure out what is the best way for him moving forward,” Fernandez said on Thursday.

pic.twitter.com/GpqHm7pGK6 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 5, 2026

Demin has been among the Nets' most consistent contributors and the NBA's most productive rookies this season.

The BYU product has averaged 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists on .399/.385/.831 shooting splits across 52 appearances. Demin ranks second in three-point percentage among 15 rookies with over 150 attempts, trailing only Kon Kneuppel (44.0 percent). He's one of three rookies averaging over 10 points and three assists on 36 percent shooting for three or better, alongside Kneuppel and V.J. Edgecombe.

However, Demin's production had dipped following the All-Star break. The Russian floor general averaged 6.6 points on 32.6 percent shooting from the field and 27.6 percent from three across his last six appearances. Demin appeared in two back-to-backs during that span, after not playing in one for over two months.

The Nets are jockeying for position in the draft lottery standings with 19 games remaining. They're currently tied with the Washington Wizards for the third lottery spot, one game behind the Indiana Pacers in second and 2.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings in first.

With Demin sidelined, veteran guard Terance Mann should remain in Brooklyn's starting lineup. Fellow rookies Drake Powell and Ben Saraf could also see expanded minutes.