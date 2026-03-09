The Brooklyn Nets produced an emphatic comeback in their 107-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons last time around and will now host the Memphis Grizzlies next. However, both teams are dealing with a plethora of injuries in what resembles a tanking game more than an NBA matchup.

A total of 13 players find themselves mentioned on the official injury report, with ten of those from Memphis, per the official injury report. Ja Morant remains out with a left elbow UCL sprain.

The frontcourt is also depleted as Santi Aldama (right knee injury management), Brandon Clarke (right calf strain), and Zach Edey (left ankle surgery recovery) are all ruled out. Veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is also sidelined while recovering from right fifth finger surgery, while Taj Gibson remains unavailable as he works through return-to-competition reconditioning. Finally, Cedric Coward (right knee injury management), Taylor Hendricks (right thumb soreness), Ty Jerome (right calf injury management) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (right great toe soreness) are all listed as doubtful.

Meanwhile, the Nets also have some injury concerns. Michael Porter Jr., who leads the team with 24.3 points per game, is ruled out for rest. Rookie Egor Demin will also miss the game due to left plantar fascia injury management while Ben Saraf is listed as probable despite back tightness.

Regardless, both teams have struggled of late. Memphis is entering the game at 23–39 (11th in the Western Conference) while Brooklyn currently sits at 16–47 (14th in the Eastern Conference).

The Grizzlies have lost three straight games and six of their last eight. Meanwhile, the Nets snapped a ten-game losing skid against the high-flying Pistons last time around and will hope to continue the momentum.

Over their last 10 games, the Nets have gone 1–9 while averaging just 102.6 points, underscoring the league’s worst offense at 106.9 points per game. The scoring drought remains their biggest worry despite taking on a team that has allowed 115.6 points per contest.

Regardless, with the extent of injuries Memphis is dealing with, Brooklyn will enter this one as the favorites.