The Brooklyn Nets will have good odds of landing a valuable pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but before they add to their roster this summer, it would obviously be beneficial to get a closer look at the young talent already on the roster. Unfortunately, the evaluation period has concluded for one player this season. Rookie point guard Egor Demin will miss the rest of the 2025-26 campaign with increased plantar fasciitis in his left foot, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.