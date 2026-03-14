After three road games in their last four outings, the Philadelphia 76ers return home to face the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday afternoon. The 76ers' frontcourt depth is a concern for the game, with Andre Drummond listed as questionable and Joel Embiid still out with an oblique strain. Here is everything we know about Andre Drummond's injury and his playing status against the Nets.

Andre Drummond injury status vs. Nets

Andre Drummond has not played since the 76ers faced the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 9. He missed the team's next game the following night and the ensuing game against the Detroit Pistons due to back spasms.

Drummond is once again listed as questionable for the same reason as the 76ers prepare to face the Nets on Saturday afternoon. Having already missed 17 games in the 2025-2026 season, Drummond can be viewed as a true game-time decision.

Another absence would leave the 76ers significantly shorthanded up front. Embiid remains out with an oblique strain, and Adem Bona, who has started eight games this season, is also questionable with a back injury.

Bona also missed the 76ers' last game, forcing head coach Nick Nurse to deploy a skeleton unit against the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons. Nurse started 6-foot-8 Trendon Watford as his makeshift center, allowing Jalen Duren to collect an easy 14-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Philadelphia will also be without Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. The Nets will play without Michael Porter Jr., but the 76ers will be the clear shorthanded team on Saturday afternoon, with or without Drummond.

Given the state of their current roster and his recent absences, Drummond is likely on the wrong side of questionable for Saturday's contest.

76ers injury report

Adem Bona, Questionable — Back soreness

Johni Broome, OUT — Right knee surgery recovery

Andre Drummond, Questionable — Back spasms

Joel Embiid, OUT — Right oblique strain

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Paul George, OUT — Suspension

Tyrese Maxey, OUT — Right finger tendon strain

Kelly Oubre Jr., OUT — Left elbow sprain

Nets injury report

Ochai Agbaji, Probable — Left ankle soreness

Nic Claxton, OUT — Rest

Egor Demin, OUT — Left plantar fascia injury management

Michael Porter Jr., OUT — Right ankle sprain

Drake Powell, OUT — Left knee injury management

Day'Ron Sharpe, OUT — Left thumb UCL tear