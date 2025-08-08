The Baltimore Ravens’ hopes for a healthy start to their 2025 campaign took a major hit after head coach John Harbaugh delivered a devastating update regarding rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone. The rookie, who was fighting for a roster spot in training camp, is now out for the entire season with a knee injury. The news immediately sent shockwaves through Ravens circles, igniting concern over the team’s already thin secondary.

The injury occurred in Baltimore’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, with Kone suffering a non-contact knee injury during a deep coverage play late in the first quarter. Medical staff quickly carted him off the field with an air cast, and the worst fears were soon confirmed. Adam Schefter took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, sharing a video of Ravens coach addressing the press and confirming the season-ending nature of the injury.

“John Harbaugh announced Ravens CB Bilhal Kone tore a ligament in his knee and he will be out for the season.”

Article Continues Below

John Harbaugh announced Ravens CB Bilhal Kone tore a ligament in his knee and he will be out for the season.

pic.twitter.com/nhXzKdVry8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2025

Kone, drafted in the sixth round by Baltimore, came into camp with promise after a college career at Western Michigan where he was known for his speed and zone coverage ability. He was considered a developmental nickel option with potential special teams value. Now, his journey faces a harsh setback as he begins a lengthy rehab process. The emotional impact is significant, with fans and teammates offering support after learning about his personal drive—having overcome adversity, including the loss of a younger brother.

The update from Harbaugh raises tough questions for the Ravens cornerback depth chart, especially with injuries already taking a toll on the defense. Kone’s absence means Baltimore will need to rely more heavily on proven veterans like Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, and Jaire Alexander—talented players who form a formidable core, but still leave the team thin if further injuries strike. As the season approaches, the team may look to internal options such as Ar’Darius Washington or consider adding a free agent to boost competition and depth. For the Ravens, this preseason setback is a stark reminder of how quickly rookie dreams can be derailed in the NFL, and how critical it is to have depth at every spot—especially in a conference loaded with elite offenses.