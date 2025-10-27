Brooklyn Nets rookie Egor Demin will be sidelined for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets. Following Sunday's 118-107 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Nets ruled out the No. 8 pick for the season's first back-to-back due to left plantar fascia tear injury management.

Demin missed a large chunk of the training camp and preseason due to his foot injury. However, he's looked healthy since entering Brooklyn's lineup. The 19-year-old scored 14 points during his NBA debut against the Charlotte Hornets before making several clutch plays during Friday's failed comeback against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Demin struggled against the Spurs, posting three points on 1-of-5 shooting from three with four rebounds, one assist and two turnovers. The Russian floor general's ball-handling limitations have been evident, as he's struggled to initiate offense or get downhill on drives.

Through three games, Demin has yet to attempt a two-point field goal. That shot diet is a continuation of his three-point reliance at Summer League. Just four of his 27 field goal attempts in Las Vegas came inside the arc.

Despite this, Demin's three-point shot has looked much improved. He's converted 10-of-19 (52.6 percent) attempts through four NBA appearances, including Brooklyn's preseason finale. The former BYU point guard shot 10-of-23 (43.5 percent) from distance across three Summer League outings.

Brooklyn also ruled out Ziaire Williams for Monday's game. Williams exited the Spurs loss after suffering a back contusion on a hard fall and did not return. The 6-foot-9 forward scored 25 points, two off his career high, while shooting 9-of-13 from the field and 6-of-9 from three during Friday's Cavaliers loss.

With Demin sidelined, rookie Nolan Traore is in line to receive reps at point guard behind Ben Saraf. Jalen Wilson should also see an expanded workload in place of Williams.