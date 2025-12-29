The NHL season has resumed following a short break for Christmas. However, the season is not the only form of hockey on at this time. The 2026 IIHF World Juniors began on Boxing Day, and we have already seen some exciting moments. On Monday, St. Louis Blues prospect Adam Jiricek delivered one such moment.

Jiricek and Czechia were locked in an intense battle with Finland in the opening stages of the World Juniors. Regulation could not separate the two nations, forcing an overtime period. With less than 90 seconds remaining, the puck came to Jiricek's stick. And the former Blues first-round pick pulled off an unreal move to win the game.

ADAM JIRICEK GOES BETWEEN HIS LEGS FOR THE OVERTIME WINNER 😱🚨 CZECHIA WINS A THRILLER IN STYLE 🇨🇿 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/s7mH67VwQR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

This win is a big one for the Czechians, who are now tied with Canada for second in Group B. The Finns are certainly less than pleased with their loss on Monday. However, they remain top of Group B even after the defeat.

Jiricek, as mentioned, is a former first-round pick of the Blues from the 2024 NHL Draft. He was once considered a top prospect in that class. Unfortunately, he struggled with injuries during his draft season. He fell to the 16th pick, though he was widely considered a top-10 talent when healthy.

Jiricek has not made his NHL debut yet. After playing in his native Czechia, he made the move to North America once he was drafted. He has spent the past two seasons with the OHL's Brantford Bulldogs. This year, he is making major strides. The Blues prospect has scored 10 goals and 29 points in 25 games, doubling his offensive production from last season in two fewer games.