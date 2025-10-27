The Brooklyn Nets lost rookies Drake Powell and Danny Wolf to ankle injuries during their first game of the season. They lost another key contributor during Sunday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Ziaire Williams exited the game after suffering a lower back contusion on a hard fall. He was ruled out promptly, and his status for Monday's back-to-back against the Houston Rockets is up in the air.

“He has a back contusion, that's why he was out. We'll evaluate and see how he feels. That was a pretty hard fall right there,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez.

Williams had one of the best performances of his career during Friday's 131-124 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 6-foot-9 forward scored 25 points, two off his career high, while shooting 9-of-13 from the field and 6-of-9 from three. Williams is coming off a career-best season following his trade from the Memphis Grizzlies and signed a two-year, $12 million contract extension this summer.

While Williams' status moving forward is unclear, Powell and Wolf are considered day-to-day.

Nets battling early-season injuries amid 0-3 start

After missing most of the offseason and part of training camp with left knee tendinopathy, Powell injured his ankle during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's season-opener in Charlotte. The rookie wing posted two points and two rebounds while converting his only shot attempt before exiting.

Meanwhile, Wolf injured his ankle during Brooklyn's shootaround in Charlotte and has missed the team's first three games. After a breakout season at Michigan, the 21-year-old was among the Nets' most impressive rookies during preseason action. He averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from three in 13.0 minutes per game across a pair of matchups with the Phoenix Suns.

Williams, Powell, and Wolf's next chances to return will come during Monday's road matchup with the Rockets. The Nets will return home to face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. They'll then have three days off before hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.