Cody Bellinger remains one of the most prominent names of the MLB offseason, as free agency negotiations continue to stall amid a familiar standoff. Talks surrounding Bellinger’s contract now revolve around agent Scott Boras and how far teams are willing to go—speculation that could reshape the New York Yankees' offseason plans.

Bellinger, who finished the 2025 season with the Bronx Bombers, reestablished his market value with a strong two-way campaign. He batted .272 with 29 home runs while providing elite defense across multiple positions—an all-around performance that placed him near the top of the winter free agent market.

Despite his production, teams remain cautious. The Yankees are interested in re-signing the 30-year-slugger, but the length of the contract has become the primary sticking point. Boras continues to push for a seven-year commitment that would extend into Bellinger’s late thirties—a structure many front offices are hesitant to embrace.

Several large-market teams have been monitoring the situation closely. The New York Mets remain a looming presence thanks to their financial flexibility, while the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have also stayed engaged. This ongoing interest has created leverage that fuels league-wide speculation.

SleeperMets took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share insight into the contract stalemate, citing the New York Post Sports' Jon Heyman and emphasizing that the disagreement centers on contract length rather than total value.

“They're currently looking for the years. Bellinger you would think could potentially get a seven-year deal, but he may have to settle for six.”

Heyman’s reporting suggests Boras remains firm, while the market continues to resist. A six-year agreement worth around $180 million appears more realistic, but the seventh year remains a point of contention.

As spring training approaches, the stalemate impacts more than just one roster. Interested teams must now decide whether to pivot or remain patient. Until the contract terms align, Bellinger’s free agency will continue to define the narrative of the rest of the offseason.